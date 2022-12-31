Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle […]
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
nbc15.com
Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch Center received information about an intoxicated man firing gunshots in the ceiling of a residence. Deputies then responded to the residence and found two adults inside. The individuals were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Officials say both residents were intoxicated and arrested.
wearegreenbay.com
Man with scissors robs woman unloading groceries in Wisconsin, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin are investigating a robbery attempt that occurred while a woman was unloading groceries from her car in her garage. According to the Madison Police Department, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on December 28 on the 1000 block of Tony Drive.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Shooting Victim At A Local Business, Possible Multiple Shooting Victims
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting victim in Loves Park. That happened overnight near Alpine and Windsor. Call logs confirm police responded to two different battery...
4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old boy from Janesville was heading west on Highway 14 when...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested after 4 OWI in month of December, twice passed out at Wisconsin intersections
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin has been arrested after receiving four OWI’s within the month of December, officers had found him passed out at intersections on two different occasions. According to the Janesville Police Department, the four incidents took place on December 8, 10,...
2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells Police searching for missing man
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen on New Year’s Eve. Matthew Haas, age 37, was last seen in downtown Wisconsin Dells around midnight Jan. 1. He is about 5′06″ tall, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and...
wrcitytimes.com
Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges
FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
Madison police investigating after gunshots heard on north side
Madison police say more than a dozen shell casings were found in a northside neighborhood after gunshots were heard Thursday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
nbc15.com
Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which...
rockfordscanner.com
Extremely Violent Last 72 Hours in Winnebago County
Police have responded to almost 500 medical calls. Police labeled shootings, murders, stabbings, etc.. as “medical assist”. 24 of them are reported to be shootings. 4 of them are reported to be robberies. 70 of them are reported to be shots fired. Do you think there was only 70...
x1071.com
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
Woman robbed while unloading groceries from her car, police say
Madison police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed while she was unloading groceries at her east side home Wednesday evening.
