FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. deputies discover drugs after responding to shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two Village of Cambria residents were arrested after a weapon’s violation on Friday, according to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch Center received information about an intoxicated man firing gunshots in the ceiling of a residence. Deputies then responded to the residence and found two adults inside. The individuals were identified as 38-year-old Dale Deisinger and 41-year-old Caralee Dates. Officials say both residents were intoxicated and arrested.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
BROOKLYN, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Dells Police searching for missing man

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is looking for a missing man last seen on New Year’s Eve. Matthew Haas, age 37, was last seen in downtown Wisconsin Dells around midnight Jan. 1. He is about 5′06″ tall, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges

FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which...
BEAVER DAM, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Extremely Violent Last 72 Hours in Winnebago County

Police have responded to almost 500 medical calls. Police labeled shootings, murders, stabbings, etc.. as “medical assist”. 24 of them are reported to be shootings. 4 of them are reported to be robberies. 70 of them are reported to be shots fired. Do you think there was only 70...
x1071.com

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
SAUK COUNTY, WI

