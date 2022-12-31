ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Two separate shootings within one hour leave 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured after police say two separate shootings occurred within one hour across the city. Police say the first shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood. Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of Albright Street where they found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia New Year's Day shootings leave 11 people shot, including 2 teens; 1 man killed

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia began the New Year with more violence as at least eight separate shootings erupted in stark contrast to the city's 2023 celebrations. The first shooting of the year was sparked by a domestic dispute in the city's Frankford section just an hour after the ball dropped. Police say a man was shot twice by the woman he was attacking at the time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman in Custody After Barricade Situation, Police Say

A gunman is in custody after he was barricaded inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment with a 5-year-old child inside, police said. A 911 call was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday reporting a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 800 block of Red Lion Road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

4 people shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown

The city of Allentown started off 2023 with four people shot and wounded in an incident on New Year’s Day. Officers called for shots fired at 9:15 p.m. Sunday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of East Clair Street, off of Hanover Avenue on the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

