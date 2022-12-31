Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead, Woman in Her 80s Hurt as 2023 Starts With 11 Shootings in Philly
Deadly gun violence in Philadelphia continued right from 2022 into 2023 as at least 13 people were shot and one killed in at least 11 shootings over the first 24 hours of the new year. A woman in her 80s and a 15-year-old were among those injured. Léelo en español...
fox29.com
Two separate shootings within one hour leave 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured after police say two separate shootings occurred within one hour across the city. Police say the first shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood. Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of Albright Street where they found a...
fox29.com
Philadelphia New Year's Day shootings leave 11 people shot, including 2 teens; 1 man killed
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia began the New Year with more violence as at least eight separate shootings erupted in stark contrast to the city's 2023 celebrations. The first shooting of the year was sparked by a domestic dispute in the city's Frankford section just an hour after the ball dropped. Police say a man was shot twice by the woman he was attacking at the time.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: 30th Street Station evacuated on New Year's Day after suspicious device located
PHILADELPHIA - Police say 30th Street Station in Philadelphia was temporarily evacuated on New Year's Day due to a suspicious device. According to Philadelphia police, the device was found inside 30th Street Station between platforms five and six around 10:42 p.m. Authorities say Amtrak Police located the device and the...
New Year's Day explosion rocks Port Richmond, injures 5; investigation underway
Crews were back in Port Richmond as the investigation into a New Year's Day explosion continued for a second day.
18-year-old wanted on murder charges for West Philly hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
Philadelphia police are looking for 18-year-old Jovan Lowe, who is accused of driving a stolen Jeep and hitting several cars in West Philadelphia on Dec. 28. A 78-year-old woman, Julia Mae Abraham, was inside her car when she was fatally struck.
fox29.com
'They’re just plain stupid': Woman, 87, grazed by bullet while celebrating new year on her doorstep
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia said goodbye to a violent 2022, and unfortunately, 2023 started off on the same foot. Police are investigating more than ten shootings on New Year's Day, including one homicide. The majority of the shootings happened within hours after midnight—starting off with an 87-year-old woman,...
Man in custody after barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia
Police were called for reports of a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot.
fox29.com
Police investigating shooting that injured 4 people in Allentown on New Year's Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Law enforcement in Lehigh County are investigating a New Year's Day shooting. According to officials, officers from the Allentown Police Department responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on...
Driver Who Killed Grandmother During Wild Pursuit Identified By Police In Philadelphia
Police have identified the erratic driver who was fleeing police when he struck several vehicles, killing a 78-year-old woman in one last week in Philadelphia.Jovan Lowe is wanted for murder, homicide by vehicle and more in connection with the crash on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Mantua, city police said…
fox29.com
Police: Woman shoots man during domestic attack in Philadelphia's first shooting of New Year
PHILADELPHIA - A domestic assault quickly escalated after shots rang out at home in Philadelphia's Frankford section Sunday morning. Police say a 30-year-old woman was being assaulted by a 30-year-old man on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street. She was able to retrieve her gun and fired at the male...
New year begins with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, one fatality
The victims include an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder by celebratory gunfire.
fox29.com
Strawberry Mansion double shooting kills 1 man, injures another, police say
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed while a 34-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting on the street in broad daylight in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The double shooting happened just after 2 p.m., on the 3000 block of Clifford Street Sunday, according to officials.
NBC Philadelphia
Gunman in Custody After Barricade Situation, Police Say
A gunman is in custody after he was barricaded inside a Northeast Philadelphia apartment with a 5-year-old child inside, police said. A 911 call was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday reporting a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot of an apartment complex along the 800 block of Red Lion Road.
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
16-year-old NJ boy fatally stabbed, suspect in custody
A New Jersey man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy early Sunday, according to officials.
Man driving to Wawa on his way home survives Port Richmond explosion
Port Richmond Explosion: Wearing his blood-stained shirt caused by drips from his wounded face, Chris Heinsinger shared his story of survival to reporters that began with a late-night craving for Taco Bell and Wawa.
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Police have not yet released any details. At last check,...
fox29.com
Officials: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Camden New Year's Day; 20-year-old Camden man charged
CAMDEN, N.J. - A 20-year-old Camden man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Camden. Camden County officials said Jonathan Flores-Chila is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Manslaughter and weapons offenses. Camden County police were called to the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue, in...
Comments / 0