New York City, NY

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
KHQ Right Now

Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93

Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
NBC News

Legendary TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, the legendary broadcaster known for her exclusive interviews with presidents, dictators, Oscar winners, professional athletes and beyond, has died. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," her representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed to TODAY.com. "She lived her life with no regrets....
TMZ.com

Barbara Walters Dead at 93

Barbara Walters -- one of the biggest and most recognizable news anchors in the world -- has died. We're told she died at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara had been in declining health for several years. The legendary ABC broadcaster passed away Friday in New York City. Barbara...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

