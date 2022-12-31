Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors

The Phoenix Suns have now lost their last five-of-six games after dropping a 113-104 contest to the Toronto Raptors.

Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.

Ayton, coming off a strong 31-point performance in Washington, disappeared in Toronto with four points on 2-of-10 shooting. Friday night tied his lowest scoring output of the season, the other being where he only played eight minutes in New Orleans before getting injured.

Okogie also finished with a disappointing shooting night with five points of his own.

Bridges/Paul combined for 41 points, with Paul having 12 assists as well.

As a team, Phoenix looked all out of sorts with 27 turnovers on the night.

Gary Trent Jr. tied a season-high with 35 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam also dropped a cool 26 to contribute to Toronto's winning efforts. OG Anunoby was forced into foul trouble early but still managed to score 16 points.

It was a tough game that went back-and-forth on both sides despite Toronto leading majority of the way. The Suns led 39-37 in the second quarter and didn't see the lead again until holding a 99-97 advantage with 4:41 to play.

Yet the Suns wouldn't score a field goal the rest of the way, as the Raptors were able to pull away in front of their home crowd.

Phoenix returns to action on Monday, Jan. 2 when the New York Knicks play host to them.