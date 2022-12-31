Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Matamoras Frontier tops Beallsville
Matamoras Frontier collected a solid win over Beallsville in a 57-38 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 29, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Barnesville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
richlandsource.com
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance. But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave...
richlandsource.com
Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season
First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe couple welcomes Adena’s first baby of 2023
CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 2, 2023) – Across much of Ohio as New Year’s Day began, multitudes of Ohio State University Buckeye fans found themselves glued to a pair of televisions or a split screen showing two notable events happening simultaneously. One involved the ball in New York’s Times...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
WHIZ
YMCA Now Open 24 Hours
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
Expanded conservation, park improvements, and new play areas
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz recently announced new investments in recrea
richlandsource.com
Knox County escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
