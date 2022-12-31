ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crooksville, OH

richlandsource.com

Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Matamoras Frontier tops Beallsville

Matamoras Frontier collected a solid win over Beallsville in a 57-38 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 29, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Barnesville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BEALLSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
WADSWORTH, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance. But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season

First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe couple welcomes Adena’s first baby of 2023

CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 2, 2023) – Across much of Ohio as New Year’s Day began, multitudes of Ohio State University Buckeye fans found themselves glued to a pair of televisions or a split screen showing two notable events happening simultaneously. One involved the ball in New York’s Times...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

YMCA Now Open 24 Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
ZANESVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

