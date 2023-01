This year’s Sugar Bowl features an intriguing matchup between Alabama and Kansas State, two teams with plenty of top talent for pro teams to keep an eye on.

Here are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch in Saturday’s game:

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports