If you're looking for winter fun in any season, check out Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, located above the Liberty University campus. You'll enjoy skiing, snowboarding and tubing on the special year-round surface that's easier than snow to enjoy! There's also an Olympic Trampoline and BagJump Airbag (advanced skills only, must pass a test to use). Both require additional fees. Any day is a good day to enjoy outdoor adventures and fun at Snowflex.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO