These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this FebruaryLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest
Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown nips Cincinnati Turpin in taut scare
Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Orab Western Brown passed in a 51-42 victory at Cincinnati Turpin's expense at Cincinnati Turpin High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly
Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Winchester Eastern earns tough verdict over Maysville St. Patrick
Winchester Eastern survived Maysville St. Patrick in a 54-49 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 2 in Kentucky girls high school basketball. The first quarter gave Winchester Eastern a 13-9 lead over Maysville St. Patrick.
Augusta Free Press
#12 Virginia closes out calendar year with impressive ACC road win
A hearty welcome back to the Virginia basketball team that tore through November, and finished out the calendar year with an impressive 74-56 win at Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve. Guys, we’d missed you. Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) had slogged through December, going 3-2 ahead of Saturday’s...
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Bowl social media reactions of Ohio’s thrilling OT win over Wyoming
Ohio’s 30-27 overtime win Friday over Wyoming was an instant classic, the third overtime in Arizona Bowl’s seven-year history. We look at some of the social media that was posted on the game at Arizona Stadium. Ohio Football. Wyoming Football. Arizona Bowl.
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge County man wins $100,000 Virginia Lottery prize
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County man is celebrating his luck after winning a $100,000 prize from the Virginia Lottery. Peter Loquet purchased the winning Crossword Connect 5X ticket at Virate, Inc., at 218 Sterrett Road in Fairfield. Loquet had purchased scratcher tickets, some of which he purchased...
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in Lynchburg house fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was in a house that caught fire Sunday afternoon in Lynchburg, and no injuries were reported. The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the call in the 400 block of Holly Street around 12:40 p.m. December 1. Crews found fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the two-story wood house.
wfxrtv.com
Shooting injures 2 juveniles in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that they say seriously injured 2 juveniles. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the shooting happened on New Years’ Eve at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave. NW. Responding officers say they found the two juveniles outside and inside of a business in that area with gunshot wounds.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
watchstadium.com
Isaac McNeely’s Buzzer-Beating 3 Caps Off Cavaliers’ Hot-Shooting 1st Half | ACC Must See Moment
The Virginia Cavaliers finished the first half of their game at Georgia Tech on a 9-0 run with Armaan Franklin, Kihei Clark and Isaac McNeely each drilling three pointers to close out the first stanza. That scoring run turned a 2-point lead into an 11-point lead. As a team, the Cavs went 8-15 from behind […]
macaronikid.com
Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre Offers Year Round Snow Sports Fun
If you're looking for winter fun in any season, check out Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, located above the Liberty University campus. You'll enjoy skiing, snowboarding and tubing on the special year-round surface that's easier than snow to enjoy! There's also an Olympic Trampoline and BagJump Airbag (advanced skills only, must pass a test to use). Both require additional fees. Any day is a good day to enjoy outdoor adventures and fun at Snowflex.
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor considering curfew for teens after weekend of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – A weekend of violence in the Star City has prompted Mayor Sherman Lea to think of new ways to protect the community. Over the holiday weekend, police said two teenagers were injured by a shooting along Melrose Avenue and another man was injured during a shooting on Williamson Road.
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
