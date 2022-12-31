ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, OH

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest

Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown nips Cincinnati Turpin in taut scare

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Orab Western Brown passed in a 51-42 victory at Cincinnati Turpin's expense at Cincinnati Turpin High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly

Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Augusta Free Press

#12 Virginia closes out calendar year with impressive ACC road win

A hearty welcome back to the Virginia basketball team that tore through November, and finished out the calendar year with an impressive 74-56 win at Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve. Guys, we’d missed you. Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) had slogged through December, going 3-2 ahead of Saturday’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Yopp, Betty Guilliams

At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
WSET

$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
DANVILLE, VA
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge County man wins $100,000 Virginia Lottery prize

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County man is celebrating his luck after winning a $100,000 prize from the Virginia Lottery. Peter Loquet purchased the winning Crossword Connect 5X ticket at Virate, Inc., at 218 Sterrett Road in Fairfield. Loquet had purchased scratcher tickets, some of which he purchased...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No one hurt in Lynchburg house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was in a house that caught fire Sunday afternoon in Lynchburg, and no injuries were reported. The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the call in the 400 block of Holly Street around 12:40 p.m. December 1. Crews found fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the two-story wood house.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Shooting injures 2 juveniles in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that they say seriously injured 2 juveniles. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the shooting happened on New Years’ Eve at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave. NW. Responding officers say they found the two juveniles outside and inside of a business in that area with gunshot wounds.
ROANOKE, VA
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
macaronikid.com

Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre Offers Year Round Snow Sports Fun

If you're looking for winter fun in any season, check out Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, located above the Liberty University campus. You'll enjoy skiing, snowboarding and tubing on the special year-round surface that's easier than snow to enjoy! There's also an Olympic Trampoline and BagJump Airbag (advanced skills only, must pass a test to use). Both require additional fees. Any day is a good day to enjoy outdoor adventures and fun at Snowflex.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
GLADSTONE, VA

