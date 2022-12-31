Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio
CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?
Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
WFMJ.com
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map, last updated on Thursday, shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
turfmagazine.com
Progress On Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication In Ohio
This past November, the USDA Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ) Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, OH.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
WLWT 5
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 2, 2023
Happy New Year! We are starting 2023 off on a mild and wet note. A strong storm system is shooting northeast out of the Central Plains today. Ahead of the system’s arrival, we will see plenty of clouds for your Monday. However, we stay mostly dry, at least until we get closer to sunset. Scattered showers will develop overnight and then showers and thunderstorms will be here all the way through tomorrow. Parts of Ohio will see rains hold through a large part of Wednesday as well. Draw a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati….south and east of that line we may end of rain lasting all the way into late WEdnesday afternoon. Combined rain totals will be .5″-2″ with coverage at 100%. There is a small chance of stronger thunderstorms, but we think severe weather stays well south into the TN valley and the lower Mississippi river valley. The map below shows rain potential from tonight through Wednesday night.
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
toledocitypaper.com
Wildin’ Out
Northwest Ohio is home to a wildlife filmmaker, photographer and educator who has traveled around the world documenting animals for organizations like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS. He is active in conservation efforts and spreads awareness about how every person can make an impact by helping to preserve ecosystems, contribute to a healthier planet, and preserve the wildlife in their own backyards.
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
Ohio measles outbreak may be fueled by vaccine misinformation, health official says: ‘We’re all going to pay dearly’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reported on studies showing a significant decline in measles vaccination rates among eligible children, noting that around 40 million eligible children throughout the country missed a dose in 2021.
WYTV.com
Ohio’s new distracted driving law to go into effect
(WKBN) – Tuesday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will approve a big change for distracted driving. It’s one that gives law enforcement more tools to combat distracted driving and save lives. Distracted driving remains a huge problem in Ohio but now, police are getting help turning the tide.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man
CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
Washington Examiner
Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
Comments / 0