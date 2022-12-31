ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?

Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map, last updated on Thursday, shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
turfmagazine.com

Progress On Asian Longhorned Beetle Eradication In Ohio

This past November, the USDA Plant Protection & Quarantine (PPQ) Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, OH.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 2, 2023

Happy New Year! We are starting 2023 off on a mild and wet note. A strong storm system is shooting northeast out of the Central Plains today. Ahead of the system’s arrival, we will see plenty of clouds for your Monday. However, we stay mostly dry, at least until we get closer to sunset. Scattered showers will develop overnight and then showers and thunderstorms will be here all the way through tomorrow. Parts of Ohio will see rains hold through a large part of Wednesday as well. Draw a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati….south and east of that line we may end of rain lasting all the way into late WEdnesday afternoon. Combined rain totals will be .5″-2″ with coverage at 100%. There is a small chance of stronger thunderstorms, but we think severe weather stays well south into the TN valley and the lower Mississippi river valley. The map below shows rain potential from tonight through Wednesday night.
OHIO STATE
toledocitypaper.com

Wildin’ Out

Northwest Ohio is home to a wildlife filmmaker, photographer and educator who has traveled around the world documenting animals for organizations like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS. He is active in conservation efforts and spreads awareness about how every person can make an impact by helping to preserve ecosystems, contribute to a healthier planet, and preserve the wildlife in their own backyards.
TOLEDO, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio’s new distracted driving law to go into effect

(WKBN) – Tuesday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will approve a big change for distracted driving. It’s one that gives law enforcement more tools to combat distracted driving and save lives. Distracted driving remains a huge problem in Ohio but now, police are getting help turning the tide.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WCPO

Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 92-year-old Ohio man

CANTON, Ohio — The Missing Adult Alert issued by the Stark County Sheriff's Office statewide for John Gabl, a 92-year-old man from Canton, Ohio has been canceled. At approximately 10:46 a.m. Saturday Gabl was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report. Gabl drove away from his home in at...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio

Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak

Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy