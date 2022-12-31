Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After Sean Clifford walked off the rainy field and into a warm standing ovation from Penn State’s fans in the waning minutes of a Rose Bowl victory, he couldn’t help thinking back 13 years to a camp that the 11-year-old quarterback attended in this venerable stadium.
CPR performed on Bills player on field after he collapses during Monday Night Football
Update: Monday Night Football game ends after player collapses, needs CPR. Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was injured about 10 minutes into the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The injury appeared to be serious, judging from the reaction on the field...
Former Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys lineman has died at 38: reports
Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys lineman Uche Nwaneri has died. According to reports, the cause of death was “an apparent heart attack.”. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported that Nwaneri drove from Georgia to West Lafayette, Indiana to see his wife when he collapsed. His wife reportedly found him unresponsive in a bedroom around 1 a.m. Friday and called 911.
Rose Bowl Game: Five things to know about Utah vs. Penn State
No. 7 Utah looks to pick up its first Rose Bowl win and avenge its loss last year when it takes on No. 9 Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday.
Utah, Penn State coach both seeking first Rose Bowl victories
Utah and Penn State’s football coaches will both get second chances to win their first Rose Bowls today in the 109th edition of college football’s oldest bowl game.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
Penn State earns transfer commitment from N.C. State receiver Devin Carter
Penn State received more good news following its Rose Bowl win. Devin Carter, a transfer wide receiver from N.C. State, committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday night. Carter announced his decision on social media. Carter is joining as a grad transfer and will have one season of eligibility. He...
Penn State honors Franco Harris at the Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions, who face Utah in the Rose Bowl, honored one of their own before the game. The late Franco Harris played for Penn State before becoming a Pittsburgh Steelers great.
Penn State-Utah free live stream (01/02/23): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (10-2) vs. UTAH (10-3) - WATCH LIVE. Kickoff: 5 p.m. (EST) today at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Utah is favored by 1.5. The total is...
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU College Football Playoff free live stream (12/31/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
The road to college football’s national championship officially begins when No. 2 Michigan clashes with No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl and the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals. The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, which will be played later tonight.
DraftKings Rose Bowl odds boost lets you choose the spread for Penn St. vs. Utah
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, Penn State fans can choose the spread, boosted to +125, for tonight’s Rose Bowl clash, by clicking ➡️ here...
Penn State vs. Utah prediction, betting odds for CFB on Monday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State takes on Utah in a college football matchup at Rose Bowl on Monday, starting at 5 p.m. EST. This betting preview for...
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin's charity receives millions in donations after he collapses on field
NFL fans from all over contributed to Damar Hamlin's charity after the safety was seriously injured during a Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.
BetMGM Ohio sign-up: $1,000 first-bet insurance for Bengals vs. Bills and more
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, sports fans in Ohio betting on any game today can take advantage of a $1,000 first-bet insurance offer...
Caesars Ohio promo code PENNLIVE1BET unlocks $1,500 offer for sign-up in OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using our Caesars promo code, new customers in Ohio gambling on any event today can bet up to $1,500 when you click...
FanDuel Ohio promo code dials up Bet $5, Win $200 offer in time for MNF
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio who bet on any event today can earn a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
DraftKings Maryland promo code unlocks Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for Ravens vs. Steelers
Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Maryland betting on any game in January, 2023, can take advantage of a Bet $5,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0