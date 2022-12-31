Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
richlandsource.com
Nowhere to hide: Belmont Union Local dominates Cambridge from start to finish
Belmont Union Local left no doubt in recording a 57-10 beating of Cambridge in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cambridge faced off on January 3, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sadie Leah Reynolds
Sadie Leah Reynolds, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 24, 1926 to the late Alonzo and Malvina (Lewis) Ison. For many months, Lawrence Reynolds began to write letters to Sadie while he was...
richlandsource.com
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Convincing fashion: Mayfield handles Lodi Cloverleaf
Mayfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lodi Cloverleaf's defense for a 46-19 win on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Mayfield and Lodi Cloverleaf faced off on January 6, 2022 at Mayfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Knox County escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
richlandsource.com
Shirley Marie Adkins
Shirley Marie Adkins, 73 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born in Mansfield on October 11, 1949 to the late Henry Eaton and Dorothy (Taylor) Dean. Shirley had worked for 33 years as a custodian at...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
richlandsource.com
Alan W. Gallaway
Alan W. Gallaway, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Alan was born on June 23, 1948 to Noel and Isabell (Tooker) Gallaway in Shelby, Ohio. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1966 and attended Mansfield Business College in accounting. After enlisting in the Air Force, Alan was stationed in Germany for two years from 1970-1972 intercepting enemy Morse code. He graduated from Urbana College with a degree in accounting and subsequently worked for the USPS, later retiring as Ontario Postmaster.
richlandsource.com
Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails
MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
Expanded conservation, park improvements, and new play areas
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz recently announced new investments in recrea
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
richlandsource.com
Nancy Jane Blackford
Nancy Jane Blackford, 88, of Perrysville passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. Nancy was born in Rudolph, Ohio on March 14, 1934. She married Edwin H. Blackford on June 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2020. After graduation, Nancy furthered...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
Comments / 0