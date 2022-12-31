ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Neighbors on alert after woman shot, killed outside Detroit convenience store

By Brett Kast
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
A Detroit neighborhood is still reeling from a brazen murder caught on camera. The man responsible is still on the loose. He allegedly shot the victim to steal her car and the belongings in her pocket.

It happened just before 11:00 pm on Wednesday, December 28 outside Beverage One, which is located at the corner of Outer Drive and Grand River near the Rosedale Park neighborhood of Detroit. Customers say the store is popular among people in the area.

“I come here everyday, this is our store. This is our community store,” said Tony Bullock, who says he's been a loyal customer for 30 years. "It bothers the community."

On Wednesday, 53-year-old Tracie Golden stopped at Beverage One for some pop and juice. As she left the store, a man came around the corner with a gun, shot her, emptied her pockets, and stole her car. She was later pronounced dead at Sinai Grace Hospital.

“I've seen her and her husband here several times,” Bullock said. "Everybody knows everybody who comes to this store.”

Some employees of the store also recognized Golden, and were shocked by her murder.

“She was definitely someone that all of us who work here knew, because she came here on the regular,” said employee Nicolei McMillion. "It does sound like it was random. I think whoever came out at that point would have been the victim.”

On Thursday, 7 Action News Reporter Simon Shaykhet talked with Golden’s family, including her husband and high school sweetheart John Golden, and sister-in-law Janine Golden.

"I don't care about the car, I want my wife back,” John Golden said.

“Something as simple as a car," said Janine Golden. "Her life is gone now and so many people are destroyed.”

Detroit police recovered Golden's car Thursday on East 7 Mile near John R. Neighbors remain hopeful the gunman is also located, and taken off the streets.

“It definitely is heartbreaking and not something we thought would happen here,” McMillion said.

“We know he will be apprehended, no doubt about it," Bullock said. "There's just certain things we don't settle for in this City."

I you have any information on who is responsible for Golden's murder, you can call crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Gloria Goins
2d ago

This incident is very sad. I believe she just picked the wrong time to go out. Who ever would have been in that spot at that time would have trouble.

Trump was right!!!!
2d ago

Odds are he had a cellphone...where is all the tracking the FBI had used Jan 6 to track protesters to within 2 feet?????

Learnetta Howard
2d ago

My God! This is such a tragedy! DPD really look at this case. It doesn't look like it was just a carjacking.

