Matamoras Frontier tops Beallsville
Matamoras Frontier collected a solid win over Beallsville in a 57-38 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 29, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Barnesville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
WTAP
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
Harrison News-Herald
Adena native named Vet of the month
CADIZ—Each month, the Veterans and First Responder’s Jamboree committee chooses someone in the community to honor. This person exemplifies the core values of all Veterans and first responders: integrity, commitment, respect, and excellence. It is no wonder that Robert Kubic was chosen this month as he is both a Veteran and a first responder. Committee organizer Dirk Harkins said of Kubic, “I knew he had a long career, 20 years plus in the service, and I see him in the community all the time. He’s always been a super nice guy, kind and polite. Those are great characteristics, and I really wanted to hear his story.”
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release. The victim was treated for...
newsnationnow.com
Gretchen Fleming is still missing, investigations continue
(NewsNation) — The disappearance of a woman last seen in early December has investigators following her trail, and they have identified a person of interest. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing on Dec. 12 by her family in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was last seen on Dec. 4. Authorities weren’t concerned about the delay in reporting.
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in Meigs County found safe, deputies say
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:32 a.m. 1/2/22. A teen who had been reported missing in Meigs County has been found safe. Chloe King, 17, has been located, the Meigs County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. ORIGINAL STORY. Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate...
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
WTOV 9
Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
WHIZ
Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash
No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
WHIZ
Routine Traffic Stop?
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Occasionally law enforcement will spot a suspicious vehicle and pursue it in the interest of public safety but sometimes drivers react without any regard to safety. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti talked about what constitutes a routine traffic stop and how motorists should react.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
Metro News
Police search for ‘person of interest’ vehicle in Gretchen Fleming disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police have released photos of a ‘person of interest’ vehicle in connection with the disappearance of a young Vienna woman. The vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, is owned by an unnamed person of interest in the case. Police are seeking more information on its movements from Dec. 3-5, 2022.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-275E between Colerain and Blue Rock, debris in roadway
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-275E between Colerain and Blue Rock, debris in roadway. Use caution when approaching this area.
ycitynews.com
Semi crash partially closes interstate
Area first responders and cleanup crews spent much of early Friday morning and early afternoon working to clear a wreck involving a semi along I-70, just west of downtown Zanesville. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and only sustained minor injuries. The route was plagued with congestion for many hours.
