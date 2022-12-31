Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve
Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with New Madison Tri-Village on top of Sidney
New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Sidney 60-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 31. In recent action on December 20, Sidney faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and New Madison Tri-Village took on Ansonia on December 20 at Ansonia High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Botkins slips past Rockford Parkway
With little to no wiggle room, Botkins nosed past Rockford Parkway 42-35 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Rockford Parkway and Botkins played in a 38-37 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage
Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
Daily Advocate
GPD is ready to bring Atz home
GREENVILLE — On Dec. 19, Greenville Police Lt. Doug Flanery announced the city of Greenville may soon have help in finding drugs in the city and possibly throughout the county. According to Lt. Ryan Benge, the city is actively pursuing the acquisition of a narcotics detection and tracking dog for the department.
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
wktn.com
ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization
Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
peakofohio.com
Lakers compete in large wrestling tournament
The Indian Lake High School wrestlers competed in the 55 team Defiance Tri State Border War Holiday wrestling tournament featuring top teams in Ohio as well as Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan. Leading the way for the Lakers were place winners Owen Pummel 190 lb. 5th place finisher and Dylan Valerio...
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
cwcolumbus.com
2 dogs found dead in Lima, Ohio SPCA has offered a reward for information on culprits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two dogs were found dead and skinned on Lakewood Avenue in Lima, Ohio. John Bell, a Columbus-based attorney who represents the Ohio SPCA, contacted ABC 6/ FOX 28 about the incident. Bell said the Ohio SPCA shelter in Lima is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the perpetrators.
peakofohio.com
Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River
A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
Lima News
Indoorfins aim to celebrate 30th with renewed success
LIMA —Lima’s own homegrown band is set on celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. And with that will hopefully come new shows and the potential for unreleased original material surfacing. “We talked about bringing stuff back to Facebook and we wanted to start posting maybe a song every...
Comments / 0