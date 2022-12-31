Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.Yanasa TVThornville, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Opinion: Words of wisdom from the greatest graduation speech of all timeEmily RoyGambier, OH
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Sadie Leah Reynolds
Sadie Leah Reynolds, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 24, 1926 to the late Alonzo and Malvina (Lewis) Ison. For many months, Lawrence Reynolds began to write letters to Sadie while he was...
richlandsource.com
Alan W. Gallaway
Alan W. Gallaway, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Alan was born on June 23, 1948 to Noel and Isabell (Tooker) Gallaway in Shelby, Ohio. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1966 and attended Mansfield Business College in accounting. After enlisting in the Air Force, Alan was stationed in Germany for two years from 1970-1972 intercepting enemy Morse code. He graduated from Urbana College with a degree in accounting and subsequently worked for the USPS, later retiring as Ontario Postmaster.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41
Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl to advance to college football's national title game. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
richlandsource.com
Shirley Marie Adkins
Shirley Marie Adkins, 73 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born in Mansfield on October 11, 1949 to the late Henry Eaton and Dorothy (Taylor) Dean. Shirley had worked for 33 years as a custodian at...
richlandsource.com
Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season
First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
richlandsource.com
Nancy Jane Blackford
Nancy Jane Blackford, 88, of Perrysville passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. Nancy was born in Rudolph, Ohio on March 14, 1934. She married Edwin H. Blackford on June 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2020. After graduation, Nancy furthered...
richlandsource.com
Kahte "Katie" Schmidt
Kahte “Katie” Schmidt passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born October 7, 1928 in Romania. Kahte left Romania and came to America in 1950. Later she met and married George Schmidt and they made their home in Mansfield. Kahte worked cleaning houses and cooking for families...
richlandsource.com
Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal
Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal, 80, of Crestline passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Rick was born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1942, to the late Phillip D. McNeal Sr. and Naomi Leah (Treaster) McNeal. He married Sharon May on October 22, 1966 and she survives him.
richlandsource.com
Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails
MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: Over 200 deeds transferred in December
MANSFIELD — The following is a list of Decembers's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
richlandsource.com
'MANSFIELD' signs to welcome U.S. 30 motorists on east, west sides of the city
MANSFIELD — The first of two decorative signs welcoming U.S. 30 motorists into Mansfield is now in place. The sign on the east side of the Fifth Avenue bridge over U.S. 30 on the city's east side will soon be matched by a similar sign on the west side of the Trimble Road bridge over the four-lane highway.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Metro housing director touts 2022 progress
MANSFIELD — Despite recent turmoil among members of the board, Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority executive director Steve Andrews said the agency is making unprecedented progress. Andrews highlighted the agency's accomplishments over the past year during an MMHA board meeting Wednesday. Those include the addition of 75 project-based housing vouchers...
Comments / 0