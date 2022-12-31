ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
MINSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Sadie Leah Reynolds

Sadie Leah Reynolds, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 24, 1926 to the late Alonzo and Malvina (Lewis) Ison. For many months, Lawrence Reynolds began to write letters to Sadie while he was...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Alan W. Gallaway

Alan W. Gallaway, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Alan was born on June 23, 1948 to Noel and Isabell (Tooker) Gallaway in Shelby, Ohio. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1966 and attended Mansfield Business College in accounting. After enlisting in the Air Force, Alan was stationed in Germany for two years from 1970-1972 intercepting enemy Morse code. He graduated from Urbana College with a degree in accounting and subsequently worked for the USPS, later retiring as Ontario Postmaster.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl to advance to college football's national title game. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Shirley Marie Adkins

Shirley Marie Adkins, 73 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born in Mansfield on October 11, 1949 to the late Henry Eaton and Dorothy (Taylor) Dean. Shirley had worked for 33 years as a custodian at...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season

First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Nancy Jane Blackford

Nancy Jane Blackford, 88, of Perrysville passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. Nancy was born in Rudolph, Ohio on March 14, 1934. She married Edwin H. Blackford on June 15, 1958 and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2020. After graduation, Nancy furthered...
PERRYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Kahte "Katie" Schmidt

Kahte “Katie” Schmidt passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born October 7, 1928 in Romania. Kahte left Romania and came to America in 1950. Later she met and married George Schmidt and they made their home in Mansfield. Kahte worked cleaning houses and cooking for families...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal

Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal, 80, of Crestline passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Rick was born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1942, to the late Phillip D. McNeal Sr. and Naomi Leah (Treaster) McNeal. He married Sharon May on October 22, 1966 and she survives him.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails

MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Metro housing director touts 2022 progress

MANSFIELD — Despite recent turmoil among members of the board, Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority executive director Steve Andrews said the agency is making unprecedented progress. Andrews highlighted the agency's accomplishments over the past year during an MMHA board meeting Wednesday. Those include the addition of 75 project-based housing vouchers...
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy