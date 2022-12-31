PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 13 of her 22 points in the first quarter to help Maryland get off to a quick start and the No. 13 Terrapins defeated Rutgers 78-67. Diamond Miller had 13 of her 15 points in the second half for Maryland. Kaylene Smikle scored scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, both season bests for the freshman, to lead Rutgers. Meyers set the tone early, opening the scoring with a pair of 3-pointers. She made 5 of 7 shots with three triples and a pair of 8-0 runs helped the Terrapins lead 24-9 after one quarter.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO