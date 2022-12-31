ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Colgate defeats Lehigh 76-60

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Led by Braeden Smith's 24 points, the Colgate Raiders defeated the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 76-60 on Monday. The Raiders improved to 8-7 with the win and the Mountain Hawks fell to 5-8.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Holy Cross wins 74-63 over Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Led by Joseph Octave's 17 points, the Holy Cross Crusaders defeated the Navy Midshipmen 74-63 on Monday. The Crusaders are now 5-10 on the season, while the Midshipmen moved to 8-6.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Meyers, has 22, No. 13 Maryland women top Rutgers 78-67

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 13 of her 22 points in the first quarter to help Maryland get off to a quick start and the No. 13 Terrapins defeated Rutgers 78-67. Diamond Miller had 13 of her 15 points in the second half for Maryland. Kaylene Smikle scored scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, both season bests for the freshman, to lead Rutgers. Meyers set the tone early, opening the scoring with a pair of 3-pointers. She made 5 of 7 shots with three triples and a pair of 8-0 runs helped the Terrapins lead 24-9 after one quarter.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Late 3-pointer sends Rutgers past No. 1 Purdue again, 65-64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 victory. It's the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked Purdue. Spencer had 14 points while Paul Mulcahy had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Boilermakers were led by Zach Edey who overcame early foul trouble to finish with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The loss leaves New Mexico as Division I's last remaining unbeaten team.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

