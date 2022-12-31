ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 remaining free agents Dodgers must sign

MLB free agency is slowing down. The only superstar free agent who’s not technically signed to a contract is Carlos Correa at this juncture. However, he is expected to work things out with the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. They are reportedly in […] The post 3 remaining free agents Dodgers must sign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
ClutchPoints

Mets fans will be pleased with latest Carlos Correa update, but there’s a catch

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working to finalize a deal, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. DiComo reports that there is “significant incentive for both sides to finalize the contract.” But he adds that completing a deal could take even more time than it already has due to his looming health concerns. Correa […] The post Mets fans will be pleased with latest Carlos Correa update, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders ready to trade Derek Carr, but there’s a catch

The Derek Carr era is all but over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Exactly what the future holds for him remains unclear. It would make complete sense for the Raiders to recoup some value for Derek Carr via trade. That’s exactly what they’ll be looking into in the near future, based on the report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor will likely spend the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Dodgers’ fans and media personalities have recently brought up Trevor Bauer’s potential effect on Taylor. Rumors are currently swirling about a possible Taylor trade since LA will need to pay Bauer an eye-opening amount of money whether they release him or […] The post RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect

The New York Yankees and OF Willie Calhoun came to terms on a non-roster deal, per Mark Feinsand. Feinsand adds that Calhoun will be at the Yankees’ big league camp. Some fans may overlook this deal. However, Willie Calhoun is a former highly-regarded prospect who features impressive potential. Injuries have unfortunately hampered his overall production […] The post Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
