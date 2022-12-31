Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating death of Wyandotte County deputy
The death of a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation, the department announced on Monday.
KMBC.com
Police identify man shot and killed by KCK officers after driving away in a patrol car
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the man shot and killed Friday morning by police in the 9400 block of Parallel Parkway. The suspect, Thomas Marshall, 53, was a Kansas City, Kansas resident. Police say Marshall pointed a gun at multiple officers and,...
Kansas City police investigating crash that killed 2 people Monday afternoon
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a crash that killed two people on Monday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
Independence police investigating homicide near 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled the area. This incident is still […]
KYTV
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
kttn.com
Mother and associate of fugitive, both charged with assisting with escape from Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended, have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail earlier this month. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Mo., the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas Parris,...
New Year's Day gunfire wounds 2 outside bar
A shooting early New Year's Day in the Westport Entertainment District left a man with life-threatening wounds and a woman with less severe gunshot injuries.
KMBC.com
Mother and an associate of captured Cass County escapee charged for aiding his escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother and an associate of Trevor Sparks have been charged with assisting his escape from the Cass County Jail. Sparks was apprehended Friday, several weeks after he escaped earlier in December. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Missouri, the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
Search continues for inmate who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KCTV 5
Baldwin City Police investigating after shots fired at several locations Friday night
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Shots fired in several locations in Baldwin City, Kansas, Friday night has police investigating multiple scenes. Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. Friday Dec. 30 to reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. At that location, shots were fired into The Bullpen, a local sports bar.
KCTV 5
Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas...
KCTV 5
Olathe police shoot, kill man who was wielding ‘edged weapon’
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by Olathe police after advancing towards officers with an “edged weapon,” the department said. Olathe police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Oakview Street late Saturday evening at around 11:10 p.m. on a call regarding a physical disturbance.
KCTV 5
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs
“And people act like, ‘Oh, you know, it’s just the way it is,’” she shouted in frustration. “No, it’s not the way it is. This is not OK!”. With marijuana legalized in Missouri, KCPD may lift its drug police to fill a shortage of 911 dispatchers.
KCTV 5
KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City, Kansas, police shoot, kill man who allegedly stole police cruiser
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead Friday after stealing a Kansas City, Kansas, police vehicle and pointing a gun at officers, according to police. The shooting happened near 95th and Parallel Parkway around 8 a.m. A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said a KCK officer responded to...
KMBC.com
KCPD investigating Friday night homicide on 17th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Friday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD says someone has been killed in the 6900 block of 17th Street. The incident occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Police have not yet released any victim or suspect information. Homicide detectives are currently...
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
