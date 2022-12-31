ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Baldwin City Police investigating after shots fired at several locations Friday night

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Shots fired in several locations in Baldwin City, Kansas, Friday night has police investigating multiple scenes. Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. Friday Dec. 30 to reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. At that location, shots were fired into The Bullpen, a local sports bar.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe police shoot, kill man who was wielding ‘edged weapon’

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by Olathe police after advancing towards officers with an “edged weapon,” the department said. Olathe police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Oakview Street late Saturday evening at around 11:10 p.m. on a call regarding a physical disturbance.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD investigating Friday night homicide on 17th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Friday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD says someone has been killed in the 6900 block of 17th Street. The incident occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Police have not yet released any victim or suspect information. Homicide detectives are currently...
KANSAS CITY, MO

