Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa firefighters respond to barn fire

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Santa Rosa firefighters responded around 6 p.m. Friday to a barn fire reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived to the scene, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Three engines responded and a westbound lane along Guerneville Road was closed while crews handled the fire.

The fire was contained about 20 minutes after crews arrived at the scene, according to a news release.

A firefighters sustained a minor injury as result of the firefighting efforts, the release said. Detail on that injury was not immediately available Friday evening.

Because the structure was located in an unincorporated “island” of Sonoma County, a county investigator has been requested to conduct an investigation.

A large fire broke out earlier this week and destroyed a two-story duplex under construction near the scene, close to Guerneville and Marlow roads. No injuries were reported in that blaze, which fire investigators concluded was human-caused. No arrests, however, have been made.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

