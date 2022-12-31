Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
sneakernews.com
Vans To Launch A “Year Of The Rabbit” Slip-On Collection Exclusively At BILLY’S Tokyo
BILLY’S Tokyo has been releasing exclusive collections from some of the sneaker space’s most important players for quite some time, with the latest paying tribute to the “Year of the Rabbit” celebration via three pairs of the Vans Slip-On. While not as experimental as the accompanying...
Upworthy
Older generations share what they did for fun before the internet era and it's a nostalgic trip
Nowadays, almost everyone spends most of their time online, and the younger you are, the more of your day you probably spend in front of a screen. Given how indispensable the internet has become, it's easy to forget that there was a period when it just... didn't exist. But if you're of a certain age, you remember those pre-internet days all too well—and possibly very warmly, despite how crazy it may seem to many younger people today. One Reddit user u/_mayora13_ asked: "Teenagers before the internet: What did you do in your room during your spare time? What activities did you do (by activities, I mean hobbies or things to pass time)? Were you more easily bored?"
hypebeast.com
Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land
Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
Tech Times
Sustainable Fashion is Here to Stay, Says Designer Karishma Mehta
Sustainability is the new demand of time from everything we are manufacturing. No industry is untouched by this phenomenon. Even the fashion industry which is responsible for the huge amount of carbon emissions is reshaping itself around the fashion industry. The Indian Designer Karishma Mehta is one of the few designers who have repurposed their brand largely around environmentally responsible fashion production. The designer has recently presented her latest collection in the coveted Bangalore Fashion Week 2022 where her entire collection was made of sustainable dress material.
What to Watch: Fashion and Beauty M&As Roll On
Consolidation is still running hot in fashion and beauty. In recent times Victoria’s Secret has scooped up lingerie start-up Adore Me, as well as a minority stake in Frankies Bikinis. The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. acquired Tom Ford; Authentic Brands Group snatched up Ted Baker; Oxford Industries — parent to the Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands, among others — now owns bohemian-inspired women’s apparel brand Johnny Was. Last year Levi’s bought Beyond Yoga. The Calida Group purchased Cosabella. And the list goes on. Other companies have said they’re looking — or hinted at adding to their portfolios — if...
This $23 Million Honolulu Home Fuses Japanese and American Design With a Heavy Dose of High Fashion
High-fashion meets picturesque views in this rare modern home in Honolulu, Hawaii, listed for $23 million. The owner, a socialite and designer, and her husband, a scion to a prominent Japanese family, have lived in Hawaii for decades. Honolulu served as the perfect home base for the couple, who used to spend half the year in Japan. When they first found this specific property in a private, gated community, the owner says it was “destiny.” “We first walked through the home with architect Jeff Long when it was being built and thought it was the most fabulous place,” she says. “The...
programminginsider.com
Consistent Branding for Printing Services
petapixel.com
Creative Photo Series Imagines Dancers Performing Household Chores
A photographer’s creative series called Dancers at Home explores their grace and skill, even as they perform mundane domestic tasks. Eric Raeber tells PetaPixel that he was inspired by American dance photographer Lois Greenfield. “My daughter took ballet classes, and I had the opportunity to work first with student...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour an “Ironically Traditional” Toronto Home That Uses 35 Different Paint Colors
Before Grandmillennial became a popular design aesthetic, podcast host and food blogger Rivki Rabinowitz described her style as “grandma who likes to party.” She adds: “My design taste is the same as it is with the food I create and the fashion I wear. That is, patterns, flavors, and textures mixed and layered, all with an ironically traditional foundation.”
hypebeast.com
David Shrigley Releases His Largest Book to Date
David Shrigley always looks for an alternative way to comment on daily life. Owls, raccoons, teapots, stamps — any and all subject matter that he whimsically subverts through minimal text and colorfully distorted figures. Published by Chronicle Books, Shrigley has released a new book that compiles some of his...
traveltomorrow.com
Antwerp-based fashion brand sales skyrocketed thanks to ‘Emily in Paris’
In the trailer for season three, and the first episode, the protagonist of Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris‘ is seen wearing a sweater form Antwerp based fashion brand, Essentiel, immediately leading to the item selling out on the website. Demand for the multi coloured oversized sweater has appeared...
TechRadar
Ranked: the best cult cameras ever
It's that time of year when we all become obsessed with 'best of' lists. But sometimes it's easy to forget the outliers and eccentrics that give our tech lives a distinctive flavor. A good recent reminder was Pentax's recent announcement that it's bringing back film cameras. And that got us thinking – what other cult cameras deserve to be celebrated or even revived? After a few healthy debates, we've rounded up our favorites in one (no doubt controversial) list below.
