Vincent Trocheck, Rangers aim to slow red-hot Hurricanes at home
The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes will storm into Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night looking to continue their surge toward the top of the NHL as winners of 11 straight games. It’ll be the first meeting between the Hurricanes and Rangers since the two clubs battled it out for position in the standings and then squared off in the second round of the playoffs last season. For Carolina, which will certainly be seeking vengeance for the Rangers ending their 2021-22 season, they’ll have to face their former teammate, Vincent Trocheck, in order to do so. “I thought all the games were good,” head...
Islanders looking to fix ‘breakouts’ as inconsistency plagues them
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lane Lambert has spent the season trying to say as little as possible when in front of reporters. So when he criticized specific elements of the Islanders’ performance following Sunday night’s 4-1 loss to the Kraken, it perked up the ears. “We weren’t clean on our breakouts,” Lambert said. “It starts there. You can’t play with speed if you don’t execute or exit your zone cleanly and we didn’t do that. Then, when we did have the puck in the neutral zone at times, we turned it over instead of getting it in deep and establishing our...
3 takeaways from Avalanche home loss to Golden Knights; Rodrigues hurt, MacKinnon scores
DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, Monday night at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the defeat. Rodrigues hurt The Avalanche received more disheartening injury news before puck drop against Vegas. Top-six forward Evan Rodrigues — a full participant Monday at morning skate — was ruled out prior to the game with an upper-body injury. It occurred late in the loss Saturday against Toronto....
