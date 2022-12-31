Read full article on original website
Bay View defeats Classical 69-49
RIVERSIDE, R.I. (WPRI) – Bay View defeated Classical 69-49 in Division I girls basketball Monday night.
Prairie View A&M takes down Grambling State in SWAC play
The Prairie View A&M offense came out of the break with energy, shooting 43% from the field in the second half. The post Prairie View A&M takes down Grambling State in SWAC play appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
