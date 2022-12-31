Read full article on original website
New year brings severe winter storm to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. Snow and ice are expected to enter the area and grow more intense throughout the night, with 8 to 12+” of snow very likely expected in southeastern South Dakota. There will be pockets west of Sioux Falls that easily see over a foot. The bulk of the moisture will occur overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning.
Great Bear Ski Valley adjusts hours ahead of Winter Weather Warnings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings in effect, Great Bear Ski Valley has adjusted its hours to keep everyone safe. On Monday, Jan. 2, Great Bear Ski Valley will close early at 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the facility will be closed.
Major winter storm to impact the area Monday and Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to monitor a significant winter storm that remains on track to impact the region to begin the week. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Worthington and Winner. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sully, Faulk, Potter, Day and Roberts counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in place for Union, Sioux, Osceola and O’Brien counties. These alerts begin Monday morning and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
First baby of the year born at Avera
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh and Emily Schutte welcomed baby James into the world just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The healthy baby weighs 8 lbs and measures 19″ tall. Mom and dad are very excited to have their first child. “My due date...
Sioux Area Metro temporarily suspends transit service due to weather conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is temporarily suspending service until at least 8:30 am Tuesday, January 3rd. City officials will continue to monitor the weather and make adjustments accordingly. Visit http://siouxfalls.org/sam/detours, or call 605-367-7151 for full details.
Charity bingo event for Bundle Up SF at Buffalo Ridge Brewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing is hosting a fundraising bingo event for Bundle Up SF. We had a co-owner of BRB Rick Warkenthien and Denise Patton of Bundle Up SF join us to learn more. It will be held this Saturday the 7th and more information can be found on their website.
‘Reno 911′ star coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stand-up comedian and actor Nick Swardson will perform his “Make Joke From Face” comedy special in Sioux Falls in February. This will be Swardson’s sixth stand-up special. Swardson has performed his own comedy shows “Pretend Time” and “Typical Rick” on Comedy Central and has co-starred with Adam Sandler, appeared as Terry on “Reno 911,″ and starred in movies such as “Grandma’s Boy” and “Bucky Larson.”
Monday Munchies: The Clean Bean Coffee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether it’s a car wash or a cup of coffee you are looking for, this local business is the one for you. The Clean Bean Coffee is unique. General Manager Heather Dorhout explained, “The clean Bean is a coffee shop attached to the Clean Ride. It kind of is adjacent to the car wash to enhance that experience. It’s stand-alone, too, so you can come through the drive-through or just hang out and enjoy a cup of coffee.”
Sanford Health welcomes first baby of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health welcomed its first baby of 2023 just after midnight. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Haizley Rey Lynn was welcomed into the world at Sanford Health. Originally Karalynn Yoast thought she would have a Christmas baby but ended up having to get induced.
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
Augustana and USF adjust campus operations ahead of storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls announced on-campus closures for Tuesday. All non-essential campus operations will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Non-essential employees are not to report for normal work duties. Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Jan....
DUI checkpoints planned throughout January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday, bars were expected to fill up as people gathered to kick-off the start of 2023. But ringing in a brand new year behind bars can be a humbling reality for those who made the choice drink and drive. Anndrea Anderson has the story tonight.
Sioux Falls police search for missing 13-year-old runaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported on a 13-year-old runaway. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook post, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen in the area of 15th/Glendale on Dec. 31, 2022, is 5′00″, 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She is wearing black joggers and two sweaters, one is white with the word beach, and the other is camouflage, and black and gold Nike shoes.
SD Make-A-Wish recipient participates in Rose Parade
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A young cancer survivor from Platte, South Dakota, joined Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the 2023 Rose Parade Monday. Tennyson Erickson was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and ESPN’s “My Wish” series, Erickson met Arizona Cardinals player Larry Fitzgerald at a minicamp in 2018, according to the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald also surprised Erickson via videoconference when Erickson rang the bell at Sanford Children’s Hospital to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment in 2020.
Stampede end 2022 with thrilling overtime win over Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club earned its third win of the week in a 4-3 victory over the Madison Capitols. The Capitols, who ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference coming into the weekend, opened the scoreboard with a goal 3:11 into the first period. Jack Musa increased the Capitols’ lead to two goals with a goal at the 12:52 mark in the first period. Minutes later, the Stampede answered back with a goal from Will McDonough, assisted by Evan Murr and Ryan Gordon, to close the first period out, 2-1.
Lincoln County fatal crash reported on New Years Eve
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More details have been released about the fatal New Year’s Eve crash that happened west of Canton. South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with an eastbound 2012 Subaru Forester.
Castlewood slips by Madison at Entringer Classic
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final prep basketball games of 2022 were played at the 29th Annual Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Boys Basketball Classic at Brookings High School on New Year’s Eve Saturday. Click on the video viewer for highlights from Castlewood, ranked 5th in Class B,...
