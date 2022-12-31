ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Cape Gazette

Sussex Tech boys’ basketball goes 1-1 at Governor’s Challenge

The Sussex Tech boys’ basketball team defeated Cambridge South Dorchester 65-49 Dec. 30 in the final game of the Governor’s Challenge at Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Md. The Ravens had fallen earlier in the tournament to Easton 49-35. Junior Isaiah Ayers and sophomore Kyle Thompson led the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape boys’ basketball falls to Bennett at Governor’s Challenge

The Cape boys’ basketball team fell 76-70 to James M. Bennett Dec. 30 at the Governor’s Challenge at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Md. With prolific scorer Dew Zimmerman missing due to illness, three Vikings hit in double figures in the highly contested matchup. Tyrone Tolson, Jack...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist on New Year’s Day. According to police, it happened around 4:50 on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road in Accomack County. When a Honda heading south tried to turn left on...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Delaware LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

NYE Cancelations

DELMARVA- Forecasted rain conditions for NYE are leading to cancellations across Delmarva. In Berlin- all the outdoor activities for their New Years’ Eve celebrations have been canceled- but the restaurants and bars are set to continue their programming indoors. CRISFIELD. In Crisfield, the Oyster Drop has been canceled, but...
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. council to conduct first session of the year

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County will be having its first council meeting of the year tomorrow evening. On the agenda, officials are set to discuss capital improvement programs for the fiscal year 2024 through 2028. Wicomico County executive Julie Giordano will also be swearing in new faces for county positions.
WBOC

Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout

GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes

LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Residents & Dog Safe After Fire at Parker Road Home Friday Night

Firefighters from Selbyville were called for a structure fire Friday night just before 9:30 at a home on Parker Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a garage with extension to the single story home. Fire crews from Dagsboro, Frankford, Gumboro, Laurel, Millsboro, Roxana, Willards, Pittsville and County Paramedics assisted at the scene or provided backup. The 5 occupants were able to get out of the home – and a family dog was rescued by firefighters.
SELBYVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators

FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
FREDERICA, DE
WMDT.com

Free bus service available in Ocean City on New Year’s Eve

OCEAN CITY, Md. – If you’re looking for an affordable, and safe ride home this New Year’s Eve, the Town of Ocean City has you covered. Starting at 6:00 a.m. on December 31st, through 3 a.m. on January 1st, free Beach Bus service is available. Busses will run every 30 minutes until 6 p.m. on December 31st. Service will increase to every 15 minutes until 3 a.m. on January 1st.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars

A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
MILFORD, DE

