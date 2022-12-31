Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech boys’ basketball goes 1-1 at Governor’s Challenge
The Sussex Tech boys’ basketball team defeated Cambridge South Dorchester 65-49 Dec. 30 in the final game of the Governor’s Challenge at Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Md. The Ravens had fallen earlier in the tournament to Easton 49-35. Junior Isaiah Ayers and sophomore Kyle Thompson led the...
Cape Gazette
Cape boys’ basketball falls to Bennett at Governor’s Challenge
The Cape boys’ basketball team fell 76-70 to James M. Bennett Dec. 30 at the Governor’s Challenge at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Md. With prolific scorer Dew Zimmerman missing due to illness, three Vikings hit in double figures in the highly contested matchup. Tyrone Tolson, Jack...
WMDT.com
Construction resumes on new Taylor’s BBQ location in Salisbury, taking over former Agave Azule building
SALISBURY, Md- 2023 will see Taylor’s BBQ in Salisbury moving into their new location in the former Agave Azule building on College Avenue in March 2023, as construction resumes thanks to the Delmarva Veteran Builders group. Co-Owner Joey Calabrese says the current location has served them well since 2014...
WMDT.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Virginia’s Eastern Shore
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist on New Year’s Day. According to police, it happened around 4:50 on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road in Accomack County. When a Honda heading south tried to turn left on...
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
WMDT.com
NYE Cancelations
DELMARVA- Forecasted rain conditions for NYE are leading to cancellations across Delmarva. In Berlin- all the outdoor activities for their New Years’ Eve celebrations have been canceled- but the restaurants and bars are set to continue their programming indoors. CRISFIELD. In Crisfield, the Oyster Drop has been canceled, but...
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. council to conduct first session of the year
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County will be having its first council meeting of the year tomorrow evening. On the agenda, officials are set to discuss capital improvement programs for the fiscal year 2024 through 2028. Wicomico County executive Julie Giordano will also be swearing in new faces for county positions.
Founder of Black-Owned Natural Beauty Brand Expands, Opens First New Distribution Center in Delaware
Jocelyne Firmin, founder and CEO of Kiyamel, a Black-owned company that creates natural bath and body products for babies and adults, has opened its first new distribution center in Dagsboro, Delaware. The distribution center officially opened in July, and the company has since also hired new staff members to assist...
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
WMDT.com
Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
WMDT.com
5k Hot Chocolate Run returns, local non-profit fundraising for permanent home
SALISBURY, Md.- Runners zipped through Salisbury City Park for the 5k Hot Chocolate Run Sunday. The run benefits the non-profit Mind’s in Motion Children’s Museum. The non-profit’s mission is to provide local children a place to discover and explore various disciplines with a hands-on approach. Nearly 200...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Residents & Dog Safe After Fire at Parker Road Home Friday Night
Firefighters from Selbyville were called for a structure fire Friday night just before 9:30 at a home on Parker Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a garage with extension to the single story home. Fire crews from Dagsboro, Frankford, Gumboro, Laurel, Millsboro, Roxana, Willards, Pittsville and County Paramedics assisted at the scene or provided backup. The 5 occupants were able to get out of the home – and a family dog was rescued by firefighters.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford woman charged with taking more than $50,000 from Christian thrift store; 2nd suspect sought
An 11 month investigation led to the arrest of a Seaford woman on charges of embezzling more than $50,000 from a Millsboro charitable thrift store. Millsboro Police officers arrested Kayla McDonald, who was charged with:. – Theft by false pretense over $1,500. – Conspiracy 2nd degree. – Falsifying Business Records.
WMDT.com
DE Lawmakers speak on priorities ahead of upcoming legislative session
DELAWARE – “Because we are voted and elected by the people to bring their voice to Dover,” Representative Shupe said. It’s that attitude Delaware lawmakers are taking to Dover, as the General Assembly’s 152nd legislative session is set to begin at top of the new year.
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
WMDT.com
Free bus service available in Ocean City on New Year’s Eve
OCEAN CITY, Md. – If you’re looking for an affordable, and safe ride home this New Year’s Eve, the Town of Ocean City has you covered. Starting at 6:00 a.m. on December 31st, through 3 a.m. on January 1st, free Beach Bus service is available. Busses will run every 30 minutes until 6 p.m. on December 31st. Service will increase to every 15 minutes until 3 a.m. on January 1st.
WGMD Radio
Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars
A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
WMDT.com
Berlin Police ask for public’s help in identifying hit and run suspect
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say was involved in a hit and run crash. Police say the collision happened at Union Station on December 29th, at around 2:30 p.m. Property was damaged, according to police. Anyone with...
