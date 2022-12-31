Read full article on original website
Dave
3d ago
All this technology, and still, people get shot before the police get there. But they still want to ban legal firearms. Guarantee the guy behind this one wasn't legally aemed. Not to mention its already against the law to shoot people
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police say avoid 400 block of Shuart Ave, tell neighbors to shelter in place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At 10:50 a.m. Monday, the Syracuse Police Department sent out an alert for people to avoid the 400 block of Shuart Ave if possible and for those who live in the immediate area to shelter in place until further notice. Syracuse Police did not provide details...
WKTV
Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon. Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Gunshots damage two cars on Jay Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An investigation continues in Ithaca, after two cars were damaged by gunfire. Police say shots were fired just before 1 AM on Friday. They say the cars were parked on Jay Street near North Cayuga Street. No one was injured, and no suspects have been...
Missing 70-year-old man with brain injury from Camillus found
Camillus, N.Y. — State troopers Monday said a missing 70-year-old man considered vulnerable has been located in good health. Atif Hasan was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus, according to a news release from state police on Sunday.
whcuradio.com
IPD investigating after finding stolen gun
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect, after a stolen loaded handgun was found. Officers say a resident on West State Street discovered the weapon early Sunday morning. It was reportedly left between the window and screen of their apartment. The suspect is a bicyclist,...
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
NewsChannel 36
Vehicle crashes after police call off pursuit
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Three people have been arrested and a fourth is in the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle that had just fled from the police crashed into a telephone poll on Walnut Street Monday morning. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers attempted to follow briefly, but after the car was clocked going over 80 mph on city streets the pursuit was called off.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Recover Gun During Stop on State Street
On January first at about 1:45am near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street an Ithaca Police Officer tried to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect failed to comply with orders to stop and...
informnny.com
Syracuse Police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Lives is a cocktail bar in Syracuse’s Armory Square that is all about fun and games, and they are ready for the New Year’s Eve crowds. “We have a shadow party, which is kind of a black apparel themed thing,” said Three Lives General Manager Alex Silver. “So, anybody that shows up in all black, gets in for free. Anybody that shows up in any colors on, not counting shoes, has to pay five dollars to get in.”
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Police say that around 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, they responded to a […]
WKTV
Man charged after robbery attempt
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police arrested a man after he threatened a woman at the Lillian Cooper Apartments this afternoon. According to UPD, 20-year-old Brian Chapman was arrested after he knocked on the door of a woman who he previously knew and attempted to rob her with a handgun. Chapman then allegedly took two cell phones from the woman to prevent her from calling 911. While this was occurring, the building's fire alarm went off and Chapman left the scene. Officers were able to catch up with chapman and after a short foot chase, took him into custody on south street. Chapman has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, robbery, menacing and criminal mischief.
WETM
Shooting incident in Ithaca leaves one injured
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual. According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. A complainant reported to police...
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
nyspnews.com
State Police Search for Missing Vulnerable Adult in Onondaga County
On January 2, 2023, Atif Hasan was located by Syracuse Police in good health. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance. State Police in Elbridge are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, 70-year-old Atif Hasan who was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7 pm at a bus stop in front of his apartment complex on West Genesee Street in Camillus.
Solvay man arrested during traffic stop with 568 envelopes of fentanyl
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton Police department arrested 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay after an officer stopped his vehicle in a traffic stop conducted on December 30 at 9:00 a.m. Police arrested Dougherty for lying to the police, operating without a license, and found in possession of 568 individually packaged glassine […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 8