Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan all tech devices with lithium batteries come from slave mines
Siddharth Kara, the author of the book Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, insists there is no such thing as 'clean cobalt' - the term given to describe ethically mined cobalt.
Business Insider
7 ways to fix your Google Meet camera if it's not working
If your camera isn't working in Google Meet, test to see if it is working in other apps. Also make sure Google Meet has permission to use your camera and that Chrome is set to allow the camera in Meet as well. Here are seven of the best ways to...
PC Magazine
Gone But Not Forgotten (Yet): The Tech That Died in 2022
This year saw the usual introduction of next-gen smartphones, laptops, operating systems, and smart home devices, with a few unique offerings thrown in there, too. But for all the innovative tech that made headlines or passed through our labs in 2022, there were just as many products and services that powered down for good.
Phone Arena
Google testing new look for Android YouTube app
Some Android users employing the YouTube app might have noticed that a change has been made to the progress bar on the video player when in Dark mode. This is the line under the video that appears when watching streaming content in portrait orientation. The bar moves to the right as a video plays and also shows how much of a video has loaded. Typically, the progress bar is red although some Android users, including this writer, now see a white or gray progress bar instead. The change was spotted first by 9to5Google.
How Facebook's Demise Will Change Digital Advertising — and How Your Brand Can Adapt
Brands need to be nimble and adaptable in the post-Facebook world.
Nostradamus’ Doomsday Forecasts for 2023: Apparently the World’s Going to Hell in a Handbasket
The annual Nostradamus forecast for 2023 is officially out, and folks, it’s not looking good. The grim doomsday forecast is calling for an all-out world war and the arrival of the antichrist, just to name a few. If you’re unfamiliar with Nostradamus, he was an astrologer from the 16th...
Robot vacuum snapped photos of woman on toilet – and then they were shared on Facebook
A ROBOT vacuum has taken pictures of a woman on the toilet, and the photos have been posted online. The instance has provided an interesting look at the potential consequences of delegating responsibilities to technology. An iRobot Roomba vacuum reportedly made the intense invasion of privacy. It went into the...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
game-news24.com
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
Elon Musk Sets The Record Straight About World's Most Powerful Club
In a few days the powerful of the planet will meet as almost every year in Switzerland. They will debate the state of the world and the transformations necessary to solve urgent problems on the economic, societal, environmental and technological levels. Almost everyone who matters will be present: business leaders,...
Digital Trends
With the iPhone 14 in trouble, here’s how Apple can save the iPhone 15
Apple’s iPhone, once lauded for its simplicity by only offering one model in different storage capacities, is more complicated than ever before. We’ve had at least four different versions to choose from ever since the iPhone 12 series, with the current iPhone 14 lineup offering the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
NBC News
Americans more skeptical about social media than rest of world
It’s hard to overemphasize the impact social media has had on the national political landscape over the past two decades. The sources we choose to follow and the algorithms that form around us not only affect the color and tone of the news we get, but in many ways they define our reality every time we check our smartphones.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
Apple AirTag get a free upgrade designed to deter stalkers
The latest measure adds extra protection for those who have an AirTag left on their person without realising
Elon Musk Backs 'Obvious' Solution to Europe's Energy Crisis
Europe discovered a new reality this winter: energy rationing. No matter which European country you are in, the inhabitants explain to you how they must save energy because of the energy crisis hitting the Continent. The war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia are plunging Europe into an unprecedented situation.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
torquenews.com
Tesla Megapack Is a Sleeping Giant
Tesla has ramped up production of its Megapack product, which is a large amount of stationary battery storage. Utilities will want these. Tesla's Megapack is a giant stationary storage of batteries. These are being made with LFP batteries now and these types of batteries are much more long lasting and can be charged to 100% without too much degradation. In fact, my Model 3 RWD uses LFP batteries and I've charged it to 100% quite regularly.
