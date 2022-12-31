ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Business Insider

7 ways to fix your Google Meet camera if it's not working

If your camera isn't working in Google Meet, test to see if it is working in other apps. Also make sure Google Meet has permission to use your camera and that Chrome is set to allow the camera in Meet as well. Here are seven of the best ways to...
PC Magazine

Gone But Not Forgotten (Yet): The Tech That Died in 2022

This year saw the usual introduction of next-gen smartphones, laptops, operating systems, and smart home devices, with a few unique offerings thrown in there, too. But for all the innovative tech that made headlines or passed through our labs in 2022, there were just as many products and services that powered down for good.
Phone Arena

Google testing new look for Android YouTube app

Some Android users employing the YouTube app might have noticed that a change has been made to the progress bar on the video player when in Dark mode. This is the line under the video that appears when watching streaming content in portrait orientation. The bar moves to the right as a video plays and also shows how much of a video has loaded. Typically, the progress bar is red although some Android users, including this writer, now see a white or gray progress bar instead. The change was spotted first by 9to5Google.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sets The Record Straight About World's Most Powerful Club

In a few days the powerful of the planet will meet as almost every year in Switzerland. They will debate the state of the world and the transformations necessary to solve urgent problems on the economic, societal, environmental and technological levels. Almost everyone who matters will be present: business leaders,...
Digital Trends

With the iPhone 14 in trouble, here’s how Apple can save the iPhone 15

Apple’s iPhone, once lauded for its simplicity by only offering one model in different storage capacities, is more complicated than ever before. We’ve had at least four different versions to choose from ever since the iPhone 12 series, with the current iPhone 14 lineup offering the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
NBC News

Americans more skeptical about social media than rest of world

It’s hard to overemphasize the impact social media has had on the national political landscape over the past two decades. The sources we choose to follow and the algorithms that form around us not only affect the color and tone of the news we get, but in many ways they define our reality every time we check our smartphones.
The Independent

WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones

WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Backs 'Obvious' Solution to Europe's Energy Crisis

Europe discovered a new reality this winter: energy rationing. No matter which European country you are in, the inhabitants explain to you how they must save energy because of the energy crisis hitting the Continent. The war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia are plunging Europe into an unprecedented situation.
insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
torquenews.com

Tesla Megapack Is a Sleeping Giant

Tesla has ramped up production of its Megapack product, which is a large amount of stationary battery storage. Utilities will want these. Tesla's Megapack is a giant stationary storage of batteries. These are being made with LFP batteries now and these types of batteries are much more long lasting and can be charged to 100% without too much degradation. In fact, my Model 3 RWD uses LFP batteries and I've charged it to 100% quite regularly.
