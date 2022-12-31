The field conditions at Carolina's Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers' Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions are reportedly under scrutiny. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFLPA filed a grievance against both the league and the Panthers regarding "the hardness of the playing field." Schefter noted that the NFLPA raised concerns before kickoff and said the conditions "only worsened as the game progressed" because of the cold.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO