New York State

Barbara Walters, superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies at 93

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died. She was 93.

The cause of death was not immediately known, and additional details, such as where she died, have not been released at this time.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her next-level drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world filled with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she created.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

Albany Herald

Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93

Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was...
Lebanon-Express

Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
CNBC

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93

Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
Popculture

WASHINGTON, DC
WOWK 13 News

Barbara Walters dead at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93. Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released. Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with […]
NEW YORK STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
