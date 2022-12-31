ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish

BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays.

Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.

Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders.

From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance.

"When you think about greens, you think about money, you think about prosperity.  And then the black eyed peas, it's about luck, blessings, prosperity, wealth.," David Thomas said.  "A lot of these came across the waters with us from Africa, so these are deeply rooted traditions that have came with us and changed there are variations all over the country."

Across all cultures, the new year is a time to set goals and to look forward to the year ahead.

For David, this New Years tradition is about celebrating prosperity, while celebrating the historical triumphs of the African American community.  "This cuisine is more than just nourishment it's history, it's about a legacy of people who made something out of nothing."

