Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 30: Anessyah Love, Leala Samuel lead Commerce past Hampden Charter West & more

UMass soccer senior Lauren Smida reflects on Title IX’s impact on her life
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing class. Lauren Smida, who just finished her senior year as midfielder for the UMass women’s soccer team, credits Title IX for putting her in a position to achieve athletic excellence.
Everything Springfield native Christian Wilkins said after Dolphins’ loss vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Christian Wilkins’ Massachusetts homecoming didn’t go as planned Sunday. The Dolphins captain and Springfield native played well on the defensive line for Miami, sacking Patriots QB Mac Jones in the first quarter and picking up four solo tackles, but Miami fell to New England, 23-21, in Foxborough.
Springfield native Christian Wilkins ‘takes pride’ in representing WMass. vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins marked the fourth time Christian Wilkins has played in his home state since his rookie year in 2019. The Springfield native’s homecoming this year didn’t go as planned, with the Dolphins losing to the Patriots, 23-21....
Worcester Railers open New Year with 4-3 shootout win at Maine
PORTLAND, Maine – Your grandparents may have told you about this ancient strategy to improve classroom performance, one that is employed in other aspects of life as well. In the wake of a dreadful 6-2 loss to the Maine Mariners at the DCU Center Saturday night, Worcester’s fifth in a row, Railers coach Jordan Smotherman held a long team meeting to look at video and talk about how to get better, and get better fast.
Resilient Patriots answer bell, would deserve playoffs with win vs. Bills | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — It’s been an absolute slog for the Patriots to get to 8-8. The offense has been punchless all season. There was a mild quarterback controversy that segments of the fan base still can’t get over. Mac Jones cussing at teammates became a national storyline. Special teams have been uncharacteristically subpar.
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 2, 2023
The Massachusetts Audio Information Network honored state Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, and state Rep. Michael Finn, D-West Springfield, with its first Legislator of the Year awards for their success in securing crucial funding for member agencies, including Valley Eye Radio in Springfield. The Massachusetts Audio Information Network is comprised of...
Westfield Sons of Erin seek applicants for 40th annual colleen competition
WESTFIELD — Applications are currently being accepted for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest for women ages 17 to 24 who are of Irish descent, residents of Westfield, Southwick and the surrounding Hilltowns, or daughters or granddaughters of Sons of Erin members. Contestants must be unmarried with no children.
Patriots’ Christian Barmore offers health update, explains his ‘Waddle’ sack celebration
FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in months, Christian Barmore looked like himself on Sunday afternoon — except for when he was waddling after a sack. Sidelined for two months with a knee injury, Barmore returned against the Raiders, but looked less than 100% in his first two games back. In Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, the Patriots defensive lineman was a monster once again.
Patriots teammates say Kyle Dugger deserves the Pro Bowl and lots of money
FOXBOROUGH – There are certain players in the NFL that are so special that they even ‘wow’ their teammates. In New England, that player has turned into Kyle Dugger. The third-year safety has developed into a special talent and his Patriots teammates have taken notice. This season, Dugger has scored an NFL-leading three defensive touchdowns. He has 72 tackles, three interceptions, two returned for scores, to go with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots beat Dolphins to keep control of playoff destiny
FOXBOROUGH — With some help from the defense, the Patriots kept control of their playoff destiny with a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. For the seventh time this season, the defense scored a touchdown — it was Kyle Dugger’s third — and...
9 Patriots takeaways: Kyle Dugger and the defense save the season
FOXBOROUGH — With the offense stuck in the mud (again), the Patriots defense took matters into their own hands and saved the season Sunday. Trailing by four in the third quarter, Kyle Dugger hauled in a pick-six, and the kept the Dolphins out of the end zone until the game was out of reach. It was their NFL-best seventh defensive touchdown of the season and the game went into the books as a 23-21 win.
Beat-up Patriots secondary delivers season-saving performance in Sunday’s win
FOXBOROUGH — It could have been a mismatch. The Dolphins arrived in Foxborough with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are both in the NFL’s top 10 in receiving yardage. Hill was second in the league receptions (113) and Waddle was tied for fifth in touchdowns (eight). A good secondary on a good day can struggle with those two even without Tua Tagovailoa.
Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
Everything Bill Belichick said after the Patriots win over Miami Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy, but Bill Belichick was grateful to be standing at the podium on Sunday following a Patriots win. The Patriots coach had plenty to say after his defense dominated two different Miami Dolphins quarterbacks. Despite his offense struggling in spurts, the Patriots came away with a much-needed 23-21 win to improve to 8-8.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 89 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,519-square-foot home on Southwick Road in Westfield that sold for $282,000.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
People in Business: Jan. 2, 2023
Monson Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Jamie R. Blaxland, of Monson, to accounting manager. In her role as accounting manager, Blaxland is primarily responsible for managing the Accounting Department which oversees the bank’s accounts payable, Automated Clearing House, investment bookkeeping, wires, general ledger reconciliations and more. Blaxland...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 1, 2023 edition
Bretta Construction LLC, to Sajid Khan and Aseena Bibi, 18 Damato Way, $740,000. Jennie Usifer to Kristy M. Ritson, 20 Mansion Woods Drive, Unit E, $260,000.
Jakobi Meyers says it’s his dream to return to the Patriots next season
FOXBOROUGH – If Jakobi Meyers has it his way, Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins won’t be his last home game inside Gillette Stadium. The Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight year will become an unrestricted free agent when this 2022 season ends. On offense, Meyers has become the most dependable receiver in New England since Julian Edelman decided to hang up his cleats. The 26-year-old enters this final regular season game with 64 receptions, 771 receiving yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
