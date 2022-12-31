ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

kvrr.com

How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Northwood man hit by an SUV while his vehicle was stuck in a ditch

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Northwood man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by an SUV while waiting for his vehicle to be pulled out of a ditch. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that 38-year-old Nathaneal Nolden, who was outside the car, was injured in the incident.
NORTHWOOD, ND
gowatertown.net

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-29 south of Fargo

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car headed south on Interstate 29 south of Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was standing in the left lane of the interstate. The 20-year-old driver of the car saw the pedestrian in the lane. He braked and attempted to steer away but struck the female pedestrian. She was thrown across the right lane and onto the right shoulder of the interstate and died at the scene. The car drove into the median and became stuck in the show. The driver and a passenger were not injured.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of car-pedestrian fatality crash south of Fargo identified

FARGO (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health in Fargo released its top baby names for 2022!. They say 1,103 babies were born at their Fargo location. Of those, here are the top names:. Violet - 6 Charlotte (5), Charolette (1) - 6 Nora (5), Norah (1) - 6 Amelia...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Northwood male injured in pedestrian crash

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a crash that resulted in a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Northwood. According to a report from the NDHP, a Cadilac Escalade SUV, driven by a 59-year-old Northwood woman, was traveling westbound on Highway 15 approximately 5 miles east of Northwood in […]
NORTHWOOD, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital

A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Fatal pedestrian accident on I-29

A fatal pedestrian accident on I-29 south of Fargo this morning (Sunday) left a 19 year old woman dead. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 20 year old male driver – and a 20 year old female passenger – were heading south when they observed the female victim standing in the left lane. The driver braked and steered left but struck the pedestrian. The vehicle entered the median and became stuck in the snow.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: UND demo…minimum wage & GF Town Square

Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy’s output in goods and services — marked a return to growth after consecutive drops in the January-March and April-June periods. Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.
GRAND FORKS, ND
fargounderground.com

New Ultimate Transportation Owners Merge With Midwest Motors & More, Creating Recreation Division

Ultimate Transportation transferred ownership in August and has since hit the ground running. Currently, the store is undergoing major renovations to provide a better customer experience. A few of the items include a brand new showroom, additional sales offices, and a customer waiting area – as well as updating the building exterior. They have also re-branded with a new look and message to the logo.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
CASS COUNTY, ND

