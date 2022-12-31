ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Highschool Basketball Pro

Worcester, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Saint Paul Diocesan basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame Academy- Worcester on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00.
WORCESTER, MA
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
WINDSOR, CT
MassLive.com

UMass men’s basketball falls at St. Bonaventure in A-10 opener

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team dropped its Atlantic 10 opener on the road at St. Bonaventure 83-64 on Saturday afternoon. Isaac Kante posted his first double-double at UMass with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as part of four Minutemen (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) in double figures.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Jan. 2, 2023

The Massachusetts Audio Information Network honored state Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, and state Rep. Michael Finn, D-West Springfield, with its first Legislator of the Year awards for their success in securing crucial funding for member agencies, including Valley Eye Radio in Springfield. The Massachusetts Audio Information Network is comprised of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Railers open New Year with 4-3 shootout win at Maine

PORTLAND, Maine – Your grandparents may have told you about this ancient strategy to improve classroom performance, one that is employed in other aspects of life as well. In the wake of a dreadful 6-2 loss to the Maine Mariners at the DCU Center Saturday night, Worcester’s fifth in a row, Railers coach Jordan Smotherman held a long team meeting to look at video and talk about how to get better, and get better fast.
WORCESTER, MA
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

