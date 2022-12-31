Read full article on original website
Worcester, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
UMass soccer senior Lauren Smida reflects on Title IX’s impact on her life
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing class. Lauren Smida, who just finished her senior year as midfielder for the UMass women’s soccer team, credits Title IX for putting her in a position to achieve athletic excellence.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
UMass men’s basketball falls at St. Bonaventure in A-10 opener
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team dropped its Atlantic 10 opener on the road at St. Bonaventure 83-64 on Saturday afternoon. Isaac Kante posted his first double-double at UMass with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as part of four Minutemen (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) in double figures.
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 2, 2023
The Massachusetts Audio Information Network honored state Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, and state Rep. Michael Finn, D-West Springfield, with its first Legislator of the Year awards for their success in securing crucial funding for member agencies, including Valley Eye Radio in Springfield. The Massachusetts Audio Information Network is comprised of...
West Springfield Police seek help locating 14-year-old
The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old.
Springfield brain injury survivor, mural artist given car by Good News Garage
Frankie Borrero only remembers that it was a Wednesday on the day he was the victim of a hit-and-run, which left him severely impacted from a traumatic brain injury in 2015. That and how nice the weather was.
Ice and snow don’t bother these West Springfield residents who walk the Holyoke Mall
On Wednesday morning, most of the stores at The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside were closed, the security grilles rolled down, still too early for the day’s shoppers. But for a group of older adults from West Springfield, the quiet concourses are an ideal location for a walk. Sarah Long,...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 89 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,519-square-foot home on Southwick Road in Westfield that sold for $282,000.
Worcester Railers open New Year with 4-3 shootout win at Maine
PORTLAND, Maine – Your grandparents may have told you about this ancient strategy to improve classroom performance, one that is employed in other aspects of life as well. In the wake of a dreadful 6-2 loss to the Maine Mariners at the DCU Center Saturday night, Worcester’s fifth in a row, Railers coach Jordan Smotherman held a long team meeting to look at video and talk about how to get better, and get better fast.
Westfield Sons of Erin seek applicants for 40th annual colleen competition
WESTFIELD — Applications are currently being accepted for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest for women ages 17 to 24 who are of Irish descent, residents of Westfield, Southwick and the surrounding Hilltowns, or daughters or granddaughters of Sons of Erin members. Contestants must be unmarried with no children.
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Chimney fire causes $100K worth of damage to home on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield
Around 4:23 a.m., a large log cabin-style home got caught on fire on 154 Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield.
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
westernmassnews.com
Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
Everything Springfield native Christian Wilkins said after Dolphins’ loss vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Christian Wilkins’ Massachusetts homecoming didn’t go as planned Sunday. The Dolphins captain and Springfield native played well on the defensive line for Miami, sacking Patriots QB Mac Jones in the first quarter and picking up four solo tackles, but Miami fell to New England, 23-21, in Foxborough.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
