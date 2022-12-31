Less than 24 hours after the death of trailblazer and journalism legend, Barbara Walters, her home network ABC News has already planned two tributes to the icon. ABC News will air the two specials over this holiday weekend. One special will be titled Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 which will air on ABC, and the other will be titled The View Honors Barbara Walters, which will air on ABC News Live.

2 DAYS AGO