ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has reportedly died at the age of 93. Walters was a pioneer in television news and a longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent, according to ABC News. She joined ABC News in 1976 and became the first female anchor on an evening news program. A few years later she became a co-host on “20/20″ and she helped create the show, “The View.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Remembering Barbara Walters

For more than five decades, legendary news anchor Barbara Walters was a force on television. She demolished barriers, becoming the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast, and forging a path for many female journalists to follow. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reflects on Walters’ life and career.Dec. 31, 2022.
KHQ Right Now

Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93

Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
BBC

Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93

Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
Collider

Barbara Walters' Legacy to be Celebrated With Two New ABC Specials

Less than 24 hours after the death of trailblazer and journalism legend, Barbara Walters, her home network ABC News has already planned two tributes to the icon. ABC News will air the two specials over this holiday weekend. One special will be titled Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 which will air on ABC, and the other will be titled The View Honors Barbara Walters, which will air on ABC News Live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy