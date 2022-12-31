ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

liveboston617.org

NYE House Party in Mattapan Rings in New Year with First Homicide of 2023 During Double Shooting

At approximately 05:56 hours on Sunday January 1, 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. According to radio traffic, the 911 caller stated that someone entered a home at that location, proceeded to begin shooting and then fled on foot. As officers responded, they began receiving multiple other 911 calls for a person shot to the leg.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Someone stuck in one of Wollaston Station’s elevators #mayorkoch #mbta #mbtatransitpolice #quincypolicedepartment #quincyfiredepartment

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Someone stuck in one of Wollaston Station’s elevators. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Red Line service, in Quincy anyway, has...
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer

A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating double shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Mattapan. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. Investigators could be seen going in and out...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police respond to crash overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating

BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
BOSTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor

4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. Three people were arrested in Massachusetts for their alleged roles in a country-wide scam that cost victims thousands of dollars. The scam involved at least Boston, MA, Bristol County, Bronx, New York, Conrow, Texas, San Diego, California, and Panorama, Texas.
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police Chief: Massachusetts active-duty police officer found dead on New Year’s Eve

A Massachusetts police department has announced the sudden death of one of their own. According to Police Chief McNamara, last night 42-year-old Officer Christopher A. Davis, a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at approximately 9:45 p.m. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence

A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night

SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering. 
WORCESTER, MA

