Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
The Oilers begin their 2023 slate of games with a visit from the Seattle Kraken to Rogers Place on Tuesday night. The Edmonton Oilers return to action for the first time in 2023 with a home match against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Rogers Place. You can watch...
WJHA-trained goalies to share the ice for Jets Skills Competition
"No matter how many people are watching, I'm just excited about the thrill of it all." The Winnipeg Jets will have many young fans eager to cheer them on and give them high-fives at the Skills Competition on Jan. 4. But the Jets players won't be the only role models on the ice for the event.
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Islanders
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (home) and Feb. 9 (away). The Canucks are 46-54-13-3 all-time against the Islanders, including a 28-26-3-1 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs New York (3-2-0 in their last...
What To Watch For In The First Half of 2023
RALEIGH, NC. - While it may be a new year, the Canes marched into 2023 with the same winning ways yesterday afternoon. The team's now won 11 consecutive games and earned at least one point in 17 straight, both franchise records. What other history and new heights could we see...
Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The first-place Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when...
Smashville Scope: Forsberg Joins 500-Point Club
The final week of 2022 was a busy one for the Predators both on and off the ice. From franchise records to family additions, catch up on all the latest news from the past week:. Recapping the Road Trip. After losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday...
State Your Case: Doughty or Heiskanen?
NHL.com writers debate whether Kings or Stars defenseman is better right now. The game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN NOW) will showcase two of the top defensemen in the NHL: Drew Doughty of the Kings, and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars.
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
Designing a 'Classic' Experience
As Pacific Northwest fans savor a Winter Classic coming to Seattle, here's a first batch of need-to-know, fun-to-know info about the NHL outdoor hockey tradition. Just how the Kraken secured the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in only the team's second season playing under an iconic roof at Climate Pledge Arena, is, fittingly enough, about another roof.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
Video Review: SJS @ CHI - 15:53 of the Second Period
Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of San Jose's Marc-Edouard Vlasic and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 2, 2023
Isaiah George and Matt Maggio finish 2022 off strong. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islander prospects:. ISAIAH GEORGE CARRIES A FOUR-GAME POINT...
Cates scores go-ahead, short-handed goal to help Flyers defeat Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Noah Cates scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Cates made it 3-2 at 13:01 with a wrist...
