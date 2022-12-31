ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townbroadcast.com

Teacher, wrestling coach Jody Tyner dies after stroke

Wayland Middle School social studies teacher and assistant varsity wrestling coach Jody Tyner died Saturday at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 48. Tyner joined the Wayland Union Schools faculty in 2007. He graduated from Middleville Thornapple Kellogg High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. When he first came to Wayland, he was teacher in the Career Connections Academy (CCA).
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

City Council votes to reject proposed ORV ordinance

The Wayland City Council Monday evening voted down a proposed off-road vehicle (ORV) ordinance by a 4-2 count. There may be a silver lining to supporters, as city officials are being encouraged to come up with a different local law that permits use of side-by-sides on city roadways. Mayor Pro...
WAYLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy