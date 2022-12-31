Wayland Middle School social studies teacher and assistant varsity wrestling coach Jody Tyner died Saturday at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 48. Tyner joined the Wayland Union Schools faculty in 2007. He graduated from Middleville Thornapple Kellogg High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. When he first came to Wayland, he was teacher in the Career Connections Academy (CCA).

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO