ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Plays of the Week from January 2, 2023

Plays of the Week from January 2, 2023. 5: Owen Standish-Warpus Spin Cycle for Whitney Point Boy's Basketball. 4: Helena Willis concentrates past defenders for Chenango Forks' Girl's Basketball. 3: Johnson City Girl's Basketball puts on a passing clinic against Forks. 2: Ella Kelsey no look pass to Madalyn Barrows...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win

Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
MONTVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy