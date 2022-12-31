Read full article on original website
Related
Section III girls basketball stats leaders (Week 5)
Section III girls basketball stats leaders through Jan. 1. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plays of the Week from January 2, 2023
Plays of the Week from January 2, 2023. 5: Owen Standish-Warpus Spin Cycle for Whitney Point Boy's Basketball. 4: Helena Willis concentrates past defenders for Chenango Forks' Girl's Basketball. 3: Johnson City Girl's Basketball puts on a passing clinic against Forks. 2: Ella Kelsey no look pass to Madalyn Barrows...
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win
Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Comments / 0