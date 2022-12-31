Read full article on original website
Quaker Steak & Lube holds their 8th year of Countdown to Noon Year’s Eve celebration
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Quaker Steak and Lube held their own early new years party for families as well! It was the 8th year for their Countdown to Noon Year’s Eve celebration! Families were able to come out, have a good meal, and share in the new year! There was DJ Daner, a balloon drop, […]
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West Virginia
If you're ever craving some fresh comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at the Grand China Buffet and Grill in Clarksburg. This all-you-can-eat buffet is filled with delicious food and is known as being one of the biggest in the state, keep reading to learn more.
Mannington hosts annual Great Pepperoni Roll Drop
The City of Mannington hosted its annual New Year’s Eve Great Pepperoni Roll Drop at Wintergarden Park, which was in the middle of downtown with plenty of festivities for community members to take part in.
Jane Lew truck stop holds grand-opening for Arby’s chain restaurant
A new Arby's fast-food restaurant held its grand-opening on Dec. 31 at the Jane Lew Par Mar truck station.
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
WTRF
Ohio Valley’s version of the polar plunge takes place as usual, with divers enjoying the tradition
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio Valley tradition went forward Sunday. It’s not one that most people would embrace. But a group of divers take the polar plunge every New Year’s Day at Friendship Park Lake, and they think it’s invigorating. Some are recreational divers, others are...
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer comes close to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand
A semi-truck came close to hitting Yann's Hot Dog Stand on Friday.
WTOV 9
First Show of Hands in 2023 will feature black-owned businesses
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Heritage will be hosting its first Show of Hands event of 2023 where community members will be giving their hands to help small businesses. Show of Hands is a community-funded event that takes place three times a year and has been helping small businesses since 2014.
WTRF
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!. On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the...
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
WTOV 9
Water woes winding down in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The city of Steubenville has been dealing with several water main breaks and other water issues over the past week, but things are moving in the right direction. It’s been almost a week since the city released a water conservation notice for residents. "The update...
WDTV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Community helps family after Christmas Eve fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Fairmont lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve. The damage was so significant they lost everything inside, including their two pit bulls that were 10 and three years old. Justin Kramer is a father of three and the owner of the...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
‘Butterfly Shot’ can help you in an uncomfortable situation at your local bar
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The The Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center is starting a new program to bring awareness of safe bars and restaurants in the valley. With the program, employees of breweries, bars, or restaurants can get trained in bystander intervention and how to decrease alcohol facilitated sexual assault. SAHC’s logo is a […]
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
wajr.com
Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
WTAP
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
WTOV 9
Steubenville officials provide update on water outages
Jefferson County, OH — "This is, for me, a major emergency. I want the citizens of the city to know that the water department is working around the clock to get this resolved. We're not only having issues with water breaks, but also issues with water coming up from the river to the treatment plant to get it recycled and out there," Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said.
