ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:

Month: 9, Day: 15, Year: 84

(Month: nine; Day: fifteen; Year: eighty-four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five) (ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five) Lucky For Life. 04-12-15-25-44, Lucky Ball: 1. (four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000. Powerball.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska

UPDATE – 8:30 p.m. Monday:. Snow continues in northern and western Nebraska as of 8:30 p.m. Monday. A rain/snow/ice mix continues in central and NE Nebraska. Meanwhile, storms are moving back into SE Nebraska. Scattered rain will continue to be possible in southeast Nebraska for the remainder of Monday...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect

LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?

LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary? That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing last fall about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department of Corrections.   When asked at an October […] The post Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulations of ice are possible near and north of Highway 30 in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa along with wind gusts of 30-40mph Monday night. Additionally, rain and freezing rain will likely change to snow by Tuesday morning with some accumulation north of I-80.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather ready to pounce in Nebraska once again

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is getting ready to embrace parts of Nebraska again, even if many of its residents are ready to wrap their arms around another round of cold and snow conditions. A total of 25 Nebraska counties are under a winter storm warning, mostly in the northwest...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy