A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
WGRZ TV
3 doctors help to deliver blizzard baby on Christmas
Mumina Musse went into labor on Dec. 23, the day the blizzard started. She finally gave birth on Christmas Day.
BBC
Poole food bank sets record helping people in need
A food bank has set a new record for the number of parcels it has distributed as it prepares to give out its Christmas hampers. Poole food bank gave out 32 parcels in less than three hours on Tuesday, it has boxed up the same number of festive hampers for the weekend.
Upworthy
Kind girl spends allowance feeding hot dumplings to manual workers during winter: 'They work so hard'
There's nothing kinder than looking out for those who are less fortunate than you. This girl from Henan province in China celebrated her Winter Solstice Festival with manual workers and served free dumplings to make the festival extra special for them. Sun Menglu, a 14-year-old has been doing this for the last six years. She uses her pocket money to make dumplings for the manual workers, as reported by South China Morning Post.
Seven-year-old Elliott’s fundraiser to thank hospital staff who cared for him
A seven-year-old with a big heart and strong legs has raised more than £1,000 as a way of thanking staff who looked after him in hospital.Elliott Evans, from Swansea, spent almost two weeks in Morriston Hospital’s Oakwood ward after banging his head while playing in a park.During that time, he celebrated his seventh birthday, with the nurses making a fuss and allowing him home with his family for the day.When his mother Sam decided she wanted to do something to thank the NHS, Elliott got on board with the idea straight away.The boy, with support from his parents and older...
