Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after what appeared to be a routine tackle during Monday night's NFL game in Cincinnati. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition." Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got up, then fell backward about three seconds later and did not get up. Medical personnel and...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO