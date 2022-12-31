Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight
Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance. We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after post-tackle heart attack
Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after what appeared to be a routine tackle during Monday night's NFL game in Cincinnati. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition." Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got up, then fell backward about three seconds later and did not get up. Medical personnel and...
ESPN’s Orlovsky Believes Derek Carr Can Lead Jets to Playoffs
New York was eliminated from the postseason with a loss on Sunday. The Jets‘ loss on Sunday eliminated the team from the playoffs for the 12th straight season, the longest active drought in the NFL. Foremost among New York’s areas of concern is its conundrum at the quarterback position.
Packers’ Lazard Calls Out NFL Hypocrisy Over Taunting Fine
The NFL fined the wide receiver for a taunt vs. Miami last week. The NFL fined Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard $10,609 for taunting in last week’s game vs. the Dolphins, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports. Lazard, after taking out three players in one block on an Aaron Jones run, visibly counted how many players he took out on the play.
Condolences pour in for Damar Hamlin, who's in critical condition after an NFL game
Condolences for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin poured in from across the sports world after Hamlin collapsed in a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Report: Broncos Doing ‘Homework’ on Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh
Denver reportedly has two other prominent coaches on its radar for the job as well. View the original article to see embedded media. In the Broncos’ efforts to find a new coach, the team is “doing homework” on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Denver already has reached out to Harbaugh to inform him of the team’s interest in discussing the job.
Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser tops $3 million in donations in hours after his on-field collapse
An online toy drive fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin topped $3 million in donations in the hours after the NFL star collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate
Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
