Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Bail Agent Arraigned for Felony Grand Theft
Previously licensed bail agent and insurance producer Sean Wilczak, 29, was arraigned [on December 30, 2022] in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three bail clients. The California Department of Insurance initiated an investigation after receiving multiple complaints from...
Family argument on New Year’s Day leads to stabbing arrest in Nipomo
A 20-year-old man was booked at San Luis Obispo County jail on felony assault charges.
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
calcoastnews.com
Teen shoots juvenile following nasty breakup
Atascadero police arrested a teenager suspected of threatening his former girlfriend and then shooting a male juvenile outside the former girlfriend’s home early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:28 a.m. on New Years Day, a female juvenile reporting her ex was sending her threatening messages. Officers then responded to...
Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Atascadero after shooting near ex-girlfriend’s home
Atascadero police said the suspect sent his former girlfriend threatening messages.
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
San Luis Obispo Sheriffs arrest 20 year old man after family dispute in Nipomo
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 20 year old man for assault with a deadly weapon at the 800 block of Southland in Nipomo after a family argument. The post San Luis Obispo Sheriffs arrest 20 year old man after family dispute in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
20-year-old man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon
Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of Southland in Nipomo on Jan. 1 at On 01-01-2023 at approximately 12:52 a.m.
Atascadero police on scene respond to early morning shooting
Atascadero police have made an arrest following a shooting incident at the 9100 block of Las Lomas Avenue on Jan. 1. The post Atascadero police on scene respond to early morning shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after hitting tree
Incident occured Thursday evening in San Luis Obispo. – A driver was arrested for suspected DUI after hitting a tree on Foothill Blvd in San Luis Obispo on Thursday night. The San Luis Obispo Police Department posted about the incident on the department’s Facebook page:
Two Deputies Injured While Making Arrest At Santa Clarita Apartment Complex
Two deputies sustained minor injuries Saturday morning while making an arrest at a Santa Clarita apartment complex. At around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute at the 25300 block of The Old Road near Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Watch Commander Barkon with the Santa Clarita ...
vidanewspaper.com
Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen, a resident of Oxnard, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
kclu.org
Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County
It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office identified 33-year-old Jamie Angel Gonzalez as the deceased in Wednesday's death at Northern Branch Jail. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s identify 33-year-old Santa Maria resident in Northern Branch Jail death appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
californiaglobe.com
EXCLUSIVE: George Gascon’s Chief of Staff Criminal Investigation Target
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s chief of staff, Joseph Iniguez, who made headlines for allegedly drunkenly threatening and berating an Azusa police officer, is under investigation by the California Department of Justice over the incident, possibly for threatening to illegally snuff out the career of the officer.
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available.
syvnews.com
Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office
The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce
LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
Wet weather in part to blame for major crash that left 4 injured in Ventura Co.
Four people were injured in a major traffic crash in Ventura on Saturday. The accident unfolded on the southbound 101 Freeway near S. Chestnut Street and involved a 2003 Ford pickup truck. According to authorities, the vehicle traveled into the right guardrail and overturned. There, the driver and three passengers, whose ages range from 24 to 40, had injuries that varied from major head trauma to broken ribs and complaints of pain. All went to hospitals for treatment where one person is listed in critical condition.Authorities believe the wet weather was a factor in causing the crash. DUI was not considered to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP office in the Ventura area at (805) 662-2640.
Comments / 0