Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Bail Agent Arraigned for Felony Grand Theft

Previously licensed bail agent and insurance producer Sean Wilczak, 29, was arraigned [on December 30, 2022] in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three bail clients. The California Department of Insurance initiated an investigation after receiving multiple complaints from...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Teen shoots juvenile following nasty breakup

Atascadero police arrested a teenager suspected of threatening his former girlfriend and then shooting a male juvenile outside the former girlfriend’s home early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:28 a.m. on New Years Day, a female juvenile reporting her ex was sending her threatening messages. Officers then responded to...
ATASCADERO, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Man Stabbed, Dies in Oxnard

On Friday, December 30, 2022, at about 1:35 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a male yelling for help in the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, later identified as Saul Guillen, a resident of Oxnard, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived, began life-saving measures and transported Guillen to the Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, once at the hospital Guillen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County

It started with reports of someone calling for help. But, police arriving in an Oxnard neighborhood found a critically injured man who would later die at a hospital. Officers were called to the area of De Anza Way and Cloyne Street just after 1:30 Friday morning. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Saul Guillen later died at a hospital.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
syvnews.com

Name of man who died in Northern Branch Jail custody released by Sheriff's Office

The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.
SANTA MARIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce

LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather in part to blame for major crash that left 4 injured in Ventura Co.

Four people were injured in a major traffic crash in Ventura on Saturday. The accident unfolded on the southbound 101 Freeway near S. Chestnut Street and involved a 2003 Ford pickup truck. According to authorities, the vehicle traveled into the right guardrail and overturned. There, the driver and three passengers, whose ages range from 24 to 40, had injuries that varied from major head trauma to broken ribs and complaints of pain. All went to hospitals for treatment where one person is listed in critical condition.Authorities believe the wet weather was a factor in causing the crash. DUI was not considered to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP office in the Ventura area at (805) 662-2640. 
VENTURA, CA

