Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
Related
Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run
Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
Man Accused Of Striking Officer, Police Vehicle With SUV In Garden City Park
A 22-year-old man was charged with assault after authorities said he struck an officer with an SUV and then crashed into a police vehicle on Long Island. The incident happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in Garden City Park, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers responded...
Police seek driver in alleged Long Island hit-and-run that seriously injured woman
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Long Island police are looking for an alleged hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Huntington Station on Thursday, authorities said. A 39-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit while trying to cross New York Avenue, near the Huntington Public Library, at around 7:10 p.m., officials said. The driver […]
Police: 28-year-old woman falsely reported bomb, gun threats at Smith Haven Mall
Tasia Morales, 28, was arrested for the report. She is an employee at one of the stores in the mall.
Woman who falsely reported bomb, gun threats at LI mall arrested
Suffolk County police arrested a woman who falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island this afternoon, authorities said.
1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car
#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Wyandanch Home
Detectives are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot in a Long Island home. Officers responded to a report that a person was shot in a residence located at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Stamford police search for missing 63-year-old man whose SUV was found on I-95
Errol Whyte, of Stamford, was last seen leaving his son's house in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m Thursday.
Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.
Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway
A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November.
Police: Man wanted for 10 armed robberies across the Bronx
Police say the suspect took out a gun while demanding money from the victims in most of the incidents.
NYPD: Man wanted for punching woman in attempted robbery at Kennedy’s Fried Chicken in the Bronx
The NYPD says a 34-year-old woman was about to pay inside the restaurant on East 170th Street when another person came up to her and tried to take the money out of her hands.
Loved ones hold vigil for Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023
Police say 63-year-old Sergio Bido was stabbed in the chest outside of his apartment at 1335 College Ave. on Sunday.
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
News 12
Person arrested after police chase involving stolen vehicle in Eastchester
Westchester County police say one person was arrested after a car chase that ended in a quiet Eastchester neighborhood Monday. Police said the incident began on the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound around 10:30 a.m. when officials say tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to do so.
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight
#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
Comments / 0