ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run

Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify  the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

45-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Wyandanch Home

Detectives are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot in a Long Island home. Officers responded to a report that a person was shot in a residence located at 89 South 29th St. in Wyandanch at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy