Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire
Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.
Matamoras Frontier tops Beallsville
Matamoras Frontier collected a solid win over Beallsville in a 57-38 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 29, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Barnesville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Columbiana Crestview imposes its will on Campbell Memorial
Columbiana Crestview earned its community's accolades after a 90-14 win over Campbell Memorial in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial squared off with January 25, 2021 at Columbiana Crestview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool
Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”
Looking back at some of the biggest wins of Don Nehlen’s WVU head coaching career
The great Don Nehlen celebrates his 87th birthday Sunday. Nehlen controlled the sidelines at Milan Puskar Stadium for 21 seasons and took the Mountaineers to some of the highest peaks of success that the program has ever enjoyed. He coached 15 first-team All-Americans, won a school-record 149 games, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
Source: West Virginia Reaches Out to Villanova Transfer G Angelo Brizzi
Sources tell WV Sports Now that West Virginia has reached out to Villanova transfer guard Angelo Brizzi. Brizzi entered the transfer portal on Friday, leaving the team after two seasons within the program. “Angelo has made the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal,” Villanova head coach Kyle...
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
Ohio Valley’s version of the polar plunge takes place as usual, with divers enjoying the tradition
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio Valley tradition went forward Sunday. It’s not one that most people would embrace. But a group of divers take the polar plunge every New Year’s Day at Friendship Park Lake, and they think it’s invigorating. Some are recreational divers, others are...
Thursday Evening Accident at Ritchie Calhoun Line
Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two car signal six at the Calhoun – Ritchie County line around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday evening. Ernest Tingler was traveling North on Calhoun Highway when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. When he hit the brakes for the deer another vehicle clipped the rear quarter of his truck. Ridgeview was not given the name of the other driver, but neither they or Mr. Tingler were injured.
Steubenville officials provide update on water outages
Jefferson County, OH — "This is, for me, a major emergency. I want the citizens of the city to know that the water department is working around the clock to get this resolved. We're not only having issues with water breaks, but also issues with water coming up from the river to the treatment plant to get it recycled and out there," Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said.
Adena native named Vet of the month
CADIZ—Each month, the Veterans and First Responder’s Jamboree committee chooses someone in the community to honor. This person exemplifies the core values of all Veterans and first responders: integrity, commitment, respect, and excellence. It is no wonder that Robert Kubic was chosen this month as he is both a Veteran and a first responder. Committee organizer Dirk Harkins said of Kubic, “I knew he had a long career, 20 years plus in the service, and I see him in the community all the time. He’s always been a super nice guy, kind and polite. Those are great characteristics, and I really wanted to hear his story.”
Man rescued from trench in Enterprise
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man after he became trapped in a trench. The call came in around 6:25 p.m. Monday. First responders from numerous agencies responded to the call at a home on Hood Ave. in Enterprise. Fire officials on the scene told 5 News the...
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
Jane Lew truck stop holds grand-opening for Arby’s chain restaurant
A new Arby's fast-food restaurant held its grand-opening on Dec. 31 at the Jane Lew Par Mar truck station.
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
