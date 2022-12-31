CADIZ—Each month, the Veterans and First Responder’s Jamboree committee chooses someone in the community to honor. This person exemplifies the core values of all Veterans and first responders: integrity, commitment, respect, and excellence. It is no wonder that Robert Kubic was chosen this month as he is both a Veteran and a first responder. Committee organizer Dirk Harkins said of Kubic, “I knew he had a long career, 20 years plus in the service, and I see him in the community all the time. He’s always been a super nice guy, kind and polite. Those are great characteristics, and I really wanted to hear his story.”

