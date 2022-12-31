Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Man arrested Saturday night on involuntary manslaughter charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Saturday night on a felony warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Gabriel F. Ruiz, 32, was taken to the Wright County Jail. He also is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, the patrol said.
kmmo.com
CROCKER MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES AFTER INCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Crocker man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after an incident on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 70 came into contact with Justin Smith. While speaking with Smith, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. While a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer was speaking with him, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy observed Smith grab a liquor bottle and attempt to open it while seated in his vehicle. Smith was asked several times to exit the vehicle to which he refused. Smith then began to reach near the center console of his vehicle at which time officers again ordered him out of the vehicle.
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
KYTV
Over 1,700 without power in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield. In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a head-on crash that occurred Saturday evening. The crash happened on N. National Ave, north of the National and Kearney Street intersection. Police say a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on and hit another car. Two people have...
Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
KYTV
Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa. “Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”
KYTV
Where to find your tornado shelters when weather gets severe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the weather turns severe you may need to rush to a safe place in your home, or go to the nearest storm shelter. Springfield Public Schools and Nixa Schools operate most of the storm shelters around the Springfield area. Travis Shaw, executive director of operations...
KYTV
CoxHealth announces first Springfield baby of 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced the first baby born in Springfield in 2023. According to CoxHealth, the first baby born at a Springfield hospital in 2023 arrived at 12:25 a.m. Brantley Mykhael Brennan was born at Cox South and weighs five pounds, 14 ounces, and measures 19 inches long.
KYTV
Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide. The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been […]
KTLO
Single-vehicle accident causes injuries for 2 minors in Ava
Two minors from Ava were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Swops, was driving westbound on Missouri Highway 14 in Ava when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Swops...
KYTV
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
KYTV
Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember. That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night. “I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,”...
KTLO
Ozark County woman injured in two vehicle accident
An Ozark County woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Wednesday in Howell County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Levi Gunter of West Plains was traveling westbound on Private Road 6313 at highway AB, two miles west of West Plains when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Presten Kelley of Dora, causing her to overturn.
KYTV
Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovers 3 stolen semis; 1 arrested
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen semi-trucks. Deputies arrested Randy King. Prosecutors charged him with one of the thefts. Sheriff Danny Morrison says he expects more charges. The investigation has covered several weeks. Investigators say a towing company claimed King had faked documents...
houstonherald.com
Heavy rain predicted for Texas County, south-central Missouri
The National Weather Service says Texas County and the region can expect heavy rain Monday into the evening. It predicts the heaviest rain will occur south of I-44 in south-central Missouri and flash flooding will be possible. There also is a chance of severe storms. It says there is a...
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
