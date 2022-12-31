ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

TikTok’s Top Trending Products of 2022: A Retrospective

By Kelsey Fredricks
 3 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The year is 2022, and TikTok is still the leading force behind many of the spontaneous purchases I convince myself I need (most of which are of actual use). In honor of 2022 coming to a close, here’s a list of over 22 of TikTok’s trending products that other creators and commenters also felt a strong need to welcome with open arms (and e-wallets. Does it actually count if you aren’t pulling money from a physical wallet? Maybe don’t answer that) into their everyday lives.

L.L. Bean Boat & Tote Bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLxQX_0jzGJ8DV00

This bag from L.L. Bean may seem simple, but it has become a staple of Gen Z culture, thanks to the trend’s mastermind Gracie Wiener ( Follow her on IG here ). Buy one now to solidify your place in this snarky and slay-worthy style of 2022. You were there . You were in the know in 2022 and now own a cute L.L. Bean tote bag with #designer monogrammed on it. Manifest it and seamlessly pair it with any outfit.

Buy L.L. Bean Boat & Tote Bag at L.L. Bean, $45

TheraICE Form Fitting Head Gel Ice Cap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJ9ZF_0jzGJ8DV00

This form-fitting cold therapy ice cap from TheraICE has genuinely cured so many of my migraines—plus, it’s very comfortable and stretchy and slides on and off so easily without velcro or anything irritating like that. I also LOVE how it blocks out light and covers the sinus area to relieve extra pressure.

Buy TheraICE Form Fitting Head Gel Ice Cap at Amazon, $37

Tactical Hair Clips: Multitool Snap Barrettes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESECj_0jzGJ8DV00

So these tactical hair clip s are a major slay (like, they are literally dubbed a “knife barrette”) without looking like you have a multi-functional tool—one that can cut boxes and is also a mini screwdriver—sitting pretty on your head. Fit for both everyday use and wear and for adventuring into the great unknown outdoors, you can feel safer knowing that you have this tool on you in unpredictable situations.

Buy Tactical Hair Clips: Multitool Snap Barrettes at Amazon, $13

Quince Cashmere Sweater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tS4Vr_0jzGJ8DV00

This cashmere crewneck sweater from Quince also feels #designer, but it somehow only costs $50. Ethically produced with a super cute look and super soft feel, your closet’s new staple sweater is for sure a superior option.

Buy Quince Cashmere Sweater at Quince, $50

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30c0Qf_0jzGJ8DV00

I won’t scramble your mind with tons of egg puns and just get to the point instead. This fantastic device can make omelets, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, and poached eggs so easily, all with the push of a button. It even comes with a recipe book and measuring cup to help start your mornings on the sunny side. (Forget what I just said about puns.)

Buy Dash Rapid Egg Cooker at Amazon, $20

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVdPB_0jzGJ8DV00

Sydney Sweeney (a.k.a. supposedly- Oklahoma -starring it-girl Cassie from Euphoria) reps this brand and their lip sleeping mask that TikTok has made a cult favorite. And as someone who has used this mask myself, I can assure you your lips will swear they have never, ever been happier.

Buy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at Amazon, $24

Heatless Curling Rod Headband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amzgQ_0jzGJ8DV00

Speaking of Cassie, you can channel her 4 am beauty routine with this bad boy. You’ll get your beauty sleep with this silk curling headband and claw clip duo that gives you overnight pillow-soft curls without the drama. Wake up camera ready (and get ready for all the fiercely liked fancam edits that your TikTok stans are bound to make of you).

Buy Heatless Curling Rod Headband at Amazon, $12

DEROL Lip Plumper by Vafee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSkPx_0jzGJ8DV00

Is this the lip gloss Lil Mama was talking about? The one I just had to discover back in 2007? Probably not, but I digress. The year is 2022, and TikTok is all over this natural lip-plumper day and night set. So yeah, this lip gloss is popping, this lip gloss is (minty) cool.

Buy DEROL Lip Plumper by Vafee at Amazon, $13

Esarora Ice Roller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynk9c_0jzGJ8DV00

While not quite an example of a product from TikTok’s legendary #icetok ice cube craze, this product can still be considered a holy grail. All hail this queen of shrinking pores, reducing redness, depuffing and massaging skin, and sculpting. It’s like you’re your own little ice sculpture.

Buy Esarora Ice Roller at Amazon, $19

Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEISQ_0jzGJ8DV00

Gua sha is an ancient Chinese medicine practice that quickly became a modern hit. Suddenly everyone was including jade rollers and gua sha in their #beautytok #GRWM tutorials, and it’s here to stay, so why not give in and give it a try yourself? Many find the results jaw-dropping (and jawline-shaping).

Buy Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller at Amazon, $18

Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKB3l_0jzGJ8DV00

All other body moisturizers are out, and this one is in, or so that’s what my TikTok FYP has led me to believe. TikTokers are raving about this Brazilian Bum Bum Cream from sustainably sourced and cruelty-free small business Sol de Janeiro. Prepare to sail away to literal paradise with scents of pistachio, vanilla, and salted caramel, while smoothing and tightening your skin with coconut oil, caffeine-rich guarana, super-skin-loving cupuaçu butter, antioxidant-rich açai oil, and other nourishing ingredients.

Buy Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Cream at Amazon, $45

Pure Instincts Pheromone Perfume
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtPyi_0jzGJ8DV00

#Scenttok was at it again with a collective obsession with this Pheromone Perfume from Pure Instincts, formulated to blend effortlessly with your body’s chemistry with fruity, floral, and musky notes. Our Commerce Editor Mia Maguire recently tested and reviewed this perfume herself, which you can read all about here . She gets the hype.

Buy Pure Instincts Pheromone Perfume at Amazon, $17

Manual Lemon Juicer, Acrylic Manual Lemon Slice Squeezer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QucDe_0jzGJ8DV00

We’ve reached peak cuteness with this one. Time for me to drink all the lemon water and make all the lime-infused drinks in the world, just so I can have a multitude of reasons for using this over and over again. Let’s see if the sky’s actually the limit, or if I’m able to soar above it, morphing into my true form once I get my hands on one of these .

Buy Manual Lemon Juicer, Acrylic Manual Lemon Slice Squeezer at Amazon, $10

FujiFilm Instax Instant Camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvubO_0jzGJ8DV00

I cannot recommend this instant film camera enough. You don’t have to wait for the photos to develop, and you will feel less inclined to take a bunch of different photos with friends until everyone is happy with the result because there is joy found in waiting for the one-take film to develop instantly before your eyes. You can also keep taking photos and give whoever is partial to a certain film their pick.

Buy FujiFilm Instax Instant Camera at Amazon, $65

HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrhiF_0jzGJ8DV00

I’m obsessed with watching people organize things, like their refrigerators, on TikTok for me. (Especially when it’s a mini fridge.) And this BPA-free pantry and fridge space-saver storage and organization containers appear to be the clear (coffee) cream of the (hopefully-not-yet-rotting spinach-that-I-just-bought) crop, with over 23,400 ratings and nearly five stars.

Buy HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins at Amazon, $20

CROWNFUL Mini Beauty Fridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2qIs_0jzGJ8DV00

You know, when you see something, and you’re like, “Why haven’t I bought that yet?” That’s how I feel about this mini fridge . It’s seriously so cute, and I am obsessed with the idea of applying cool skincare products to my face after a long day (while also maybe being able to grab a little snack at the same time. What can I say? I enjoy the finer things in life).

Buy CROWNFUL Mini Beauty Fridge at Amazon, $50

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWuZV_0jzGJ8DV00

This vegetable chopper container combo will for sure come in handy for chopping up chili peppers and bad-mannered onions for all those tacos I now feel compelled to make. I will only be crying tears of joy.

Buy Fullstar Vegetable Chopper at Amazon, $35

Swedish Dish Cloths
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IERK9_0jzGJ8DV00

I don’t know where these reusable, machine-washable Swedish dishcloths have been all my life, but I do know I am living for them. These will come in handy for all the spills and messes my dinner party guests and I are bound to make from all these cocktails and meals I will be concocting in my NYC apartment’s kitchen-slash-living room. One dish cloth is equivalent to 15 paper towels, so you could say the planet is also living for them.

Buy Swedish Dish Cloths at Amazon, $18

Saucemoto Dip Clip |n-car Sauce Holder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AP34t_0jzGJ8DV00

There are many bad things on planet earth, and one of those bad things is trying to dunk fast food fries in a moving vehicle without a proper place to store sauces (your lap does not count). It’s not mouthwatering at that point; it’s just disappointing. Thankfully, we like to think of ways to make our everyday ventures a little easier, so you can “dip responsibly” with this very well-designed sauce dip clip featured on Shark Tank.

Buy Saucemoto Dip Clip |n-car Sauce Holder at Amazon, $11

Mini Bag Sealer ROMSTO Handheld Heat Vacuum Sealer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJjtu_0jzGJ8DV00

Speaking of unfortunate everyday issues, have you ever put an opened pack of M&Ms in your bag while out and about and couldn’t R&R because you couldn’t stop imagining melted chocolate getting everywhere? How about that carelessly closed bag of tortilla chips while your guac lucks out with a nice-ish home inside the fridge? Just me? Okay, well, if not, this portable mini bag sealer and the cutter is perfect for preventing spills and keeping your snacks fresh, while the cutter can, well, cut open bags and boxes when you simply cannot.

Buy Mini Bag Sealer ROMSTO Handheld Heat Vacuum Sealer at Amazon, $13

Secura Electric Wine Opener Automatic Electric Wine Opener
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sPGd_0jzGJ8DV00

“Now, if only there were something simple and functional to open stubborn wine bottles” sounds like something I would have said 20 minutes ago, before discovering this beloved wine bottle opene r. Corkscrews can actually go screw off now.

Buy Secura Electric Wine Opener Automatic Electric Wine Opener at Amazon, $23

KODAK FunSaver 35mm Single Use Camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHbXj_0jzGJ8DV00

A few weeks ago, I overheard this parent tell their child they did not care if disposable cameras are an “aesthetic” right now—they were not going to spend their money on something that modern technology (a.k.a. iPhones) could do. Well, I’m here to tell you that I personally do care about this absolutely aesthetically-pleasing, super fun way to capture moments. As does the one and only Pitbull when it comes to capturing him in Times Square. So yes, I will be taking photos on NYE with this disposable camera. (I will just not be in Times Square on NYE.)

Buy KODAK FunSaver 35mm Single Use Camera at Amazon, $25

BUSOHA Clear Removable Sticky Adhesive Putty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OW2DX_0jzGJ8DV00

You can stick this double-sided museum gel on just about anything and everything—that is, wood, glass, ceramic paper, plastic, and metal on everything that can easily be broken (besides my heart and New Years’ resolutions). It’s super easy to apply and remove if need be, and now you can indeed buy that expensive vase that’s just so you . I have a very chaotic and curious kitten. Need I say more?

Buy BUSOHA Clear Removable Sticky Adhesive Putty at Amazon, $22

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Pain Relief
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vK6nA_0jzGJ8DV00

This acupressure mat and pillow set is a need, not a want. Built with over 10,000 therapeutic needles and with 100% thick cotton, plant-based foam, this looks like the perfect way to energize or de-stress. This product helps with back and neck pain relief, supports better sleep, and is being added to cart as we speak.

Buy ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Pain Relief at Amazon, $30

Glacio Ice Cube Molds—Silicone Combo Trays
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqu2p_0jzGJ8DV00

#icetok is a real thing, and I am so here for it. I get chills every time a video of someone making or pouring ice into a mason jar pops up on my FYP. Literal goosebumps. My favorites are those with the little ice cubes or the ones with giant cubes or perfectly circular molds . Are ice molds the new ice cubes? Either way, if icy it on my feed, I will be watching it and wanting even more ice cube (and now ice mold) trays.

Buy Glacio Ice Cube Molds—Silicone Combo Trays at Amazon, $20

Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuczU_0jzGJ8DV00

You can try to resist this #fittok craze all you want, but there’s a reason why everyone from laidback yoga beginners to CrossFit connoisseurs invest in resistance bands, and it’s not just for appearances (even though these resistance bands come in very pretty shades). Resistance bands increase workout intensity and better engage your muscles, like traditional weights, when doing strength training workouts.

Buy Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out at Amazon, $15

Theragun Mini 2.0 Handheld Electric Massage Gun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWn0Q_0jzGJ8DV00

Both of my roommates own one of these, so I feel like the odd one out. But what’s not at all odd and is genuinely fantastic is how well this mini yet mighty handheld electric massage gun works at melting away tension and aiding in one’s recovery. The Theragun Mini allows you to take wellness on the go, and it’s quiet, so you won’t be bothering anyone near you (but you will be bothering that kink in your neck – demanding it to get out and leave you be!).

Buy Theragun Mini 2.0 Handheld Electric Massage Gun at Theragun, $200

Buy Theragun Mini 2.0 Handheld Electric Massage Gun at Amazon, $200

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don't forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons , Ulta coupons , Nordstrom coupons , and Macy's coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

