ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘1923’: Why Isn’t James Badge Dale in the Opening Credits? Fans Have Theories

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

James Badge Dale joins the cast of 1923 as John Dutton, James, and Margaret Dutton’s middle child . The actor plays the adult version of Audie Rick’s character from 1883 . It seemed like John would be a major character in 1923 , but Dale hasn’t had much screen time so far. Some fans have even noticed that the actor isn’t included in the opening credits, and they have theories as to why.

[Warning: 1923 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVmeW_0jzGJ5ZK00
James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+

Actor James Badge Dale previously appeared in films such as The Departed, 13 Hours , and World War Z . The actor joined the cast of 1923 as John Dutton, the adult version of Audie Rick’s character from 1883 . Although it seemed like John would be an important character, he hasn’t had a lot of screen time in the first two episodes of the prequel series.

Fans have also noticed that James Badge Dale is missing from the opening credits of 1923 . The credits do, however, include Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton), Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton) , Brandan Skelar (Spencer Dutton), and Julia Schlaepfer (Alexandra).

Jerome Flynn (Banner Creighton), Darren Mann (Jack Dutton), Brian Geraghty (Zane Davis), Aminah Nieves (Teonna Rainwater), and Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth Strafford) also earned a mention.

Fans have theories about why the opening credits don’t include James Badge Dale

1923 fans have several theories about why the opening credits don’t mention James Badge Dale. One Reddit user suggested a pretty simple explanation. “Maybe they float names in/out to reflect importance/activity in that particular episode? They did remove/replace deceased names in 1883 ,” they wrote.

It’s possible the opening credits don’t mention Dale yet because he hasn’t had a huge role in the first two episodes of the show. However, some fans are predicting that John Dutton will be killed off soon, and that is why Dale doesn’t appear in the credits. It’s also worth noting that the opening credits don’t mention the actor who plays Dale’s wife, Emma, Marley Shelton.

Related

‘1923’: Helen Mirren Reveals When She Knew Kelly Reilly of ‘Yellowstone’ Would Be A ‘Star’

Could John III (Kevin Costner) come from Spencer Dutton’s line?

Viewers wouldn’t put it past Taylor Sheridan to kill off a Dutton early in one of his shows. After all, Lee Dutton died in the series premiere of Yellowstone . Fans have also noticed that Spencer Dutton is getting a lot more screen time than his brother John.

“It makes me think we’ll find out the line to John III (Kevin Costner) goes through Spencer and not some background character as John I seems to be so far,” a Reddit user suggested. Another fan proposed that perhaps John dies, and Spencer and Alexandra name their child after him.

It’s worth noting that in the trailer for 1923 , Emma appears to be burying someone at the Dutton family’s graveyard. Perhaps that person is John, and after his death, Emma leaves the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

New episodes of 1923 are released Sundays on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Rip kill Jamie in ‘Yellowstone?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place of exciting storytelling and compelling characters that work together to weave audiences through an emotional story of power struggles, love, and heartache. As these stories move forward, we’re greeted with the idea that characters must die to keep weaving this tale.
Looper

NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show

"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
RadarOnline

Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

254K+
Followers
124K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy