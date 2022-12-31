‘1923’: Why Isn’t James Badge Dale in the Opening Credits? Fans Have Theories

James Badge Dale joins the cast of 1923 as John Dutton, James, and Margaret Dutton’s middle child . The actor plays the adult version of Audie Rick’s character from 1883 . It seemed like John would be a major character in 1923 , but Dale hasn’t had much screen time so far. Some fans have even noticed that the actor isn’t included in the opening credits, and they have theories as to why.

[Warning: 1923 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.]

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr in ‘1923’ | James Minchin III/Paramount+

James Badge Dale isn’t featured in the ‘1923’ opening credits

Actor James Badge Dale previously appeared in films such as The Departed, 13 Hours , and World War Z . The actor joined the cast of 1923 as John Dutton, the adult version of Audie Rick’s character from 1883 . Although it seemed like John would be an important character, he hasn’t had a lot of screen time in the first two episodes of the prequel series.

Fans have also noticed that James Badge Dale is missing from the opening credits of 1923 . The credits do, however, include Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton), Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton) , Brandan Skelar (Spencer Dutton), and Julia Schlaepfer (Alexandra).

Jerome Flynn (Banner Creighton), Darren Mann (Jack Dutton), Brian Geraghty (Zane Davis), Aminah Nieves (Teonna Rainwater), and Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth Strafford) also earned a mention.

Fans have theories about why the opening credits don’t include James Badge Dale

1923 fans have several theories about why the opening credits don’t mention James Badge Dale. One Reddit user suggested a pretty simple explanation. “Maybe they float names in/out to reflect importance/activity in that particular episode? They did remove/replace deceased names in 1883 ,” they wrote.

It’s possible the opening credits don’t mention Dale yet because he hasn’t had a huge role in the first two episodes of the show. However, some fans are predicting that John Dutton will be killed off soon, and that is why Dale doesn’t appear in the credits. It’s also worth noting that the opening credits don’t mention the actor who plays Dale’s wife, Emma, Marley Shelton.

Could John III (Kevin Costner) come from Spencer Dutton’s line?

Viewers wouldn’t put it past Taylor Sheridan to kill off a Dutton early in one of his shows. After all, Lee Dutton died in the series premiere of Yellowstone . Fans have also noticed that Spencer Dutton is getting a lot more screen time than his brother John.

“It makes me think we’ll find out the line to John III (Kevin Costner) goes through Spencer and not some background character as John I seems to be so far,” a Reddit user suggested. Another fan proposed that perhaps John dies, and Spencer and Alexandra name their child after him.

It’s worth noting that in the trailer for 1923 , Emma appears to be burying someone at the Dutton family’s graveyard. Perhaps that person is John, and after his death, Emma leaves the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

New episodes of 1923 are released Sundays on Paramount+.