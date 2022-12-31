On the day after, the Jets were still processing how they went from playoff contenders to pretenders in one month. The Jets looked good at 7-4 after a win over the Bears to end November. Now, they have lost five straight and are out of the playoffs for the 12th straight season. “It’s tough. It’s disappointing, all those synonyms you can add to it,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We’ve got one more game. Obviously, we’re not playing for the playoffs in this last one, but you’ve just got to go back to the reason why you come to work every day to...

1 HOUR AGO