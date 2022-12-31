Read full article on original website
Related
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight
Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance. We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
Condolences pour in for Damar Hamlin, who's in critical condition after an NFL game
Condolences for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin poured in from across the sports world after Hamlin collapsed in a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after post-tackle heart attack
Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed after what appeared to be a routine tackle during Monday night's NFL game in Cincinnati. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition." Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, got up, then fell backward about three seconds later and did not get up. Medical personnel and...
Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser tops $3 million in donations in hours after his on-field collapse
An online toy drive fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin topped $3 million in donations in the hours after the NFL star collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
Jets still have plenty they want to play for in season finale
On the day after, the Jets were still processing how they went from playoff contenders to pretenders in one month. The Jets looked good at 7-4 after a win over the Bears to end November. Now, they have lost five straight and are out of the playoffs for the 12th straight season. “It’s tough. It’s disappointing, all those synonyms you can add to it,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “We’ve got one more game. Obviously, we’re not playing for the playoffs in this last one, but you’ve just got to go back to the reason why you come to work every day to...
Comments / 0