FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge
She was taken to a hospital, then vanished after being discharged. The family of Samantha Denise Primus is desperately looking for her. Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge. She was taken to a hospital, then vanished after being discharged. The family of Samantha Denise Primus is desperately looking...
pix11.com
Get over a cold fast
The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
pix11.com
Negotiations continue to stop strike by NYC nurses
A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital just before Saturday's deadline, but thousands of other New York City nurses have not yet reached contract agreements.
pix11.com
Some NJ schools bringing back masks
Schools in Paterson and Camden will be bringing back mask rules for now amid a surge in COVID, RSV and the flu. Schools in Paterson and Camden will be bringing back mask rules for now amid a surge in COVID, RSV and the flu. Investigators dig into past of man...
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
pix11.com
New York OKs human composting law: how it works
New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting, making "green burials" a possibility for those looking for an eco-friendly alternative when saying goodbye to a loved one. New York OKs human composting law: how it works. New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting,...
pix11.com
Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve
Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, officials said. Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square …. Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police...
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy born in Brooklyn is NYC hospital system’s first baby of 2023
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight. Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at […]
pix11.com
Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD
Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD. Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. PIX11 Special: Best of NYC brunch in 2022. From power lunches to...
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
pix11.com
Firetruck stuck in Brooklyn sinkhole after responding to broken water line
A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said. Firetruck stuck in Brooklyn sinkhole after responding …. A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said. Gas tax holiday ends...
pix11.com
Moose on the Loose: Hopes for NY teams in 2023
Marc Malusis breaks down some resolutions for New York sports teams. Marc Malusis breaks down some resolutions for New York sports teams. It was an unwelcome surprise at the pump for some drivers. Wet, mild day ahead. Expect more mild temperatures on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Tuesday could also...
Bouncer dies days after being punched into coma by customer outside Chelsea bar; sister receives organ donation
A 61-year-old bouncer punched out by an angry customer outside a Chelsea bar early on Christmas Eve has died, according to cops and the victim’s family. Duane Patterson was working at Billymark’s West bar on Ninth Ave. near 29th St. when he got into the fatal clash with a customer in the bar about 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, cops said. “He was a veteran. In the Air Force,” Patterson’s distraught wife ...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested
On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
pix11.com
New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration
The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages. New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s …. The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages. Firetruck stuck...
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $20,000 each sold in Brooklyn, Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County. Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at […]
pix11.com
16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New York City
The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City due to a possible strike in the coming days.
pix11.com
Safety protocols for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they’re doing everything they can to make sure Times Square will be one of the safest places in the world come to the celebration. Safety protocols for Times Square New Year’s Eve …. Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they’re...
Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023
The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
