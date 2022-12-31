ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge

She was taken to a hospital, then vanished after being discharged. The family of Samantha Denise Primus is desperately looking for her. Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge. She was taken to a hospital, then vanished after being discharged. The family of Samantha Denise Primus is desperately looking...
Get over a cold fast

The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
Negotiations continue to stop strike by NYC nurses

A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital just before Saturday's deadline, but thousands of other New York City nurses have not yet reached contract agreements. Negotiations continue to stop strike by NYC nurses. A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at...
Some NJ schools bringing back masks

Schools in Paterson and Camden will be bringing back mask rules for now amid a surge in COVID, RSV and the flu. Schools in Paterson and Camden will be bringing back mask rules for now amid a surge in COVID, RSV and the flu. Investigators dig into past of man...
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
New York OKs human composting law: how it works

New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting, making "green burials" a possibility for those looking for an eco-friendly alternative when saying goodbye to a loved one. New York OKs human composting law: how it works. New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting,...
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD. Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. PIX11 Special: Best of NYC brunch in 2022. From power lunches to...
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
Moose on the Loose: Hopes for NY teams in 2023

Marc Malusis breaks down some resolutions for New York sports teams. Marc Malusis breaks down some resolutions for New York sports teams. It was an unwelcome surprise at the pump for some drivers. Wet, mild day ahead. Expect more mild temperatures on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Tuesday could also...
Bouncer dies days after being punched into coma by customer outside Chelsea bar; sister receives organ donation

A 61-year-old bouncer punched out by an angry customer outside a Chelsea bar early on Christmas Eve has died, according to cops and the victim’s family. Duane Patterson was working at Billymark’s West bar on Ninth Ave. near 29th St. when he got into the fatal clash with a customer in the bar about 3 a.m. on Dec. 24, cops said. “He was a veteran. In the Air Force,” Patterson’s distraught wife ...
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023

The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
