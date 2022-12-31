Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
fox56news.com
3 individuals injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police didn’t have to wait too long to respond to the first reported shooting of 2023. At 3:13 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue to investigate reported shots fired. Police said they found no shooting victims at the scene but three individuals arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WKYT 27
Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
lakercountry.com
Second escaped Casey County inmate apprehended
The second inmate that escaped from the Casey County Jail in December has been apprehended, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped from the Casey County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, and Mason was apprehended less than 48 hours after the escape.
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
WKYT 27
Community activist reflects on a violent 2022 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday, another young life was lost to gun violence. 21-year-old Tyron Shaw was shot and killed on Bradley Court and two others were injured. “It’s so close to New Years. Right around the holiday season, people should be spending time with their families,” said Ricardo Franklin, a community activist who works with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. “Anytime you hear that somebody has been shot or killed, it affects us all.”
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana student safely returned after being taken from school playground by woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County School officials say a woman took a child from the Austin Elementary playground on Monday, but police quickly returned the student within minutes. According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Beverly Turner and Assistant Principal Sherry Fugate, a woman came onto...
WKYT 27
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
wvih.com
Raywick Man Charged With Murder Of Elizabethtown Man
A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On December 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Kentucky State Police was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last seen in...
fox56news.com
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
fox56news.com
Man already in custody for murder now charged in 2021 Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred more than a year ago. The Lexington Police Department said 25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder on Dec. 27, 2022, for the homicide of Devon Sandusky, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021.
WKYT 27
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause, located on Newtown Pike in Lexington, takes in rescue animals to be adopted out on a regular basis. “We take in dogs, cats, unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs and ferrets and different things,” said Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer.
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 4 people who robbed Magic Vapor Shop over the summer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – We’re getting our first look at four people who robbed a Lexington vape shop over the summer and assaulted a store employee. On their way out, they loaded backpacks full of merchandise, and they still haven’t been identified. “Knowing the store was...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Comments / 0